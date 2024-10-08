Agatha Director Teases Rio’s Story, ‘That Boy Isn’t Yours’

Agatha All Along’s director shed some light on that mysterious “That boy isn’t yours” line from Episode 4 and teased some more story for Rio Vidal. Jac Schaeffer has been busy with the latest Marvel TV series. But, she told The Hollywood Reporter that there are some answers coming with Teen. Fans are going to have to keep watching though, as the mystery might not be as straightforward as people on the Internet believe it to be right now. Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal is at the center of the mystery and the director is also promising some answers when it comes to the latent romantic tension between the green witch and Agatha Harkness. It feels like things are bubbling under the surface. However, that boil is coming and the cauldron might not be able to contain that trauma. Fans are probably thinking that’s music to their ears. But, it’s a little mixed for the witches in question.

“Well, first she says, ‘That boy isn’t yours.’ Let’s see, how do I answer this? This is where things get sweaty right in the middle of the show. I just think it’s about the dynamic between Agatha and Rio,” Schaeffer teased. “At this point in the story, it’s impossible for them to find each other, and that’s the real question. Obviously, they have so much chemistry and they have so much heat, so what’s the problem? That’s really what that scene points to.”

Agatha & Rio have lit social media on fire

So, there’s clearly something between Agatha and Rio in the past. But, how far back are we talking here. Viewers are aware that Kathryn Hahn’s witch is older than she looks. Could Rio Vidal be an acquaintance from her Salem days or is this fling more recent. The question of Nicholas Scratch and how Agatha’s apparently dead son comes into play dangles over everything about this trip down The Witches’ Road. In the early going, a lot of Marvel fans believed that the show was pulling a fast one on them. But, now it’s much more likely that he’s not Nicholas Scratch and some other entity entirely. So, the question becomes who is Teen and why has this boy found himself at the core of a power struggle between these powerful witches. The next few episodes of Agatha All Along are poised to deliver some answers.

Agatha All Along Has Some Agathario Brewing

Kathryn Hahn as Agatha and Aubrey Plaza as Rio in Agatha All Along

The uncertainty between Agatha and Rio is sure to come to a head before the season is over. During the same interview, THR asked about that aborted kiss near the end of the episode. The Internet’s been in a lather over that Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza lip lock for over a week now, and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change anytime soon. Schaeffer wanted to be careful about answering this one because it might spoil something coming down the line. However, she was quick to point out that there was more than just physical attraction between Rio and Agatha. This is centering around something real, something primal with these two women. Fans would do well to remember that Agatha All Along is really about power and how it affects relationships. Something to carry forward into the weeks ahead.

“Again, it is hard to really talk about this because there’s so much yet to unfold, but I appreciate the question very, very much, and I would like to try to answer it as best I can,” Schaeffer began. “I would just say that Rio’s interest in Agatha has a lot of depth to it. When we first see them together as their true selves in that fight at the end of 101, it’s all fun and games. It’s hair pulling and scratching and knives and sexiness, but there’s real pain and real yearning.”

Costume designer Daniel Salon said as much on his Instagram over the weekend. In an informative post the designer spoke about Agatha and Rio ’70s garb heading into the second Witches’ Road trial. There was a conscious decision to have both women in low plunging v-necks, not just for style, but also for physical storytelling. Both Agatha and Rio are baring more of themselves to each other than any point in this series previously. That closeness and nakedness was there on purpose to draw some attention to the nature of their conversation. Now that a lot more is out in the open, How does that affect the dynamic between these two? And, will it grow explosive over the rest of the series.

