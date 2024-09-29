Agatha: Darkhold Return Could Tease Scarlet Witch MCU Cameo

Agatha All Along dropped another hint about the Darkhold possibly returning in Episode 3. For the second time in two weeks, Marvel Studios referenced the evil book that created so much chaos for everyone involved during WandaVision. Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness is stuck in the first trial of The Witches' Road. In order to survive, her coven must face their own trauma and assemble a potion antidote. Harkness is hesitant to participate in such a trial, but does so begrudgingly after Joe Locke's "Teen" guilts her into it. Once she ingests some cursed wine, Agatha begins to have hallucinations, just like her coven did. However, once under the spell of that liquor, she sees the Darkhold. And, that could mean a lot of things headed forward in this series.

WandaVision ended with Agatha losing ownership of the Darkhold and Scarlet Witch tapping into that maleficent power. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw Wanda Maximoff corrupted by its influence. Then, in an effort to atone for the chaos she had caused, the Scarlet Witch destroyed the Darkhold and sacrificed herself in the process on Wundagore mountain. Doctor Strange says that she destroyed every copy of the Darkhold in the universe at the end of that movie. But, if The Witches' Road can grant any wish, who's to say that Agatha couldn't just wish it back into existence. (A ridiculous tactic like that worked for Thanos in Avengers: Endgame when he destroyed the Infinity Stones, so it's not like there's no precedent.)

(Photo: The Darkhold is back. - Marvel)

It stands to reason, if the Darkhold comes back, so could Wanda Maximoff. The Internet might literally implode on itself if Elizabeth Olsen's Avenger is resurrected as a result of Agatha All Along. She's been very mum on a Marvel return, other than saying she'd be open to it. Recently, Marvel fans have seen scoopers say that she'll be a big part of Avengers: Doomsday. The Scarlet Witch is a fan-favorite and it would make sense to get her back. As an added bonus, her return might give MCU devotees their first glimpse of live-action Mephisto and Wiccan to add to the burgeoning number of Young Avengers running around this universe now. So, Episode 3 is definitely going to get the people talking again.

Agatha All Along Brings Back Mephisto Theories In A Big Way

(Photo: Agatha brings back Mephisto. - Marvel)

If the Darkhold wasn't enough intrigue for one week, we also got a Mephisto namedrop in there as well. WandaVision fans immediately flashed back to 2021 and a very different reality in the world of the MCU. In that run on Disney+, the scope felt like it could literally go anywhere. Now, the rules are a bit more defined. Yes, there will be big developments in these shows. But, the Earth-shattering developments are more spread out than fans might have anticipated. That's not going to stop viewers from letting their imagination run wild. Agatha All Along director Jac Schaefer talked to Variety about the WandaVision theory train leaving the station and how much that factored into this show.

"It still stops my heart. My preoccupation is maximum viewer enjoyment, so I get nervous when people get ahead of it," the director mused. "I have to trust that humans are capable of deciding what kind of experience they want. But I comfort myself with the knowledge that it's a circuitous path, and I hope that that path is enjoyable."

(Photo: Could he finally show up? - Marvel Comics)

"It makes me a little heartsick when I catch reactions of people who were ultimately disappointed by things," Schaeffer admitted. "It gets to me a little bit. But in approaching 'Agatha,' it was not front of mind. I really can't control that. That's a level of fandom that is beyond my reach."

Could we all be getting fooled again? Quite possibly! Is that the end of the world? Nah, probably not. The MCU is more fun when we're all theorizing together and wishing for stuff that feels just outside of our reach. Whatever happens between now and the end of Agatha All Along will still be a fun ride. Kathryn Hahn is having an absolute blast and the Scarlet Witch teases have not let up. Episode 3 opened the door to even more magical mystery in the MCU. If Mephisto shows up by the time the credits roll on Devil's Night, there will be open celebrating on social media. As the summer of Deadpool & Wolverine just showed us, life is probably a bit better when there's something to cheer about. So, strap in, we're back on the roller coaster.

