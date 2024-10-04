Agatha All Along Just Ruled Out One Contender for Teen's Real Identity… Or Did They?

This week's episode of Agatha All Along, "If I Can't Reach You/Let My Song Teach You", saw Agatha and the coven face quite a bit. Not only do the witches have to deal with the death of Sharon (Debra Jo Rupp) following the first trial and the arrival of Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza) as the replacement green witch, but they have to take on the second trial as well, a trial that leaves Teen (Joe Locke) gravely injured. It's Teen's injury that leads to a bit of vulnerability of sorts as we begin to see Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) start to believe that maybe Teen is her long-lost son but that's an idea that is quickly shot down, eliminating one possibility for his real identity. Or… does it? Let's discuss.

In the episode, while Teen recovers from his injuries sustained during the trial, Agatha and the other witches are gathered around the fire talking about their histories. Rio reveals that the "scar" she carries with her is actually a person, a woman, someone she cared about but whom she hurt when doing her job. It's heavily implied that the woman is Agatha and when the two have a private moment together, that is confirmed but when Agatha goes to kiss Rio, before the two women can reconcile, Rio drops a bomb on Agatha, telling her "that boy is not yours"

Rio seems to be saying that Teen is not, in fact, Agatha's son Nicholas Scratch, who fans might recall has been mentioned as being the child Agatha sacrificed to gain the Darkhold. Agatha has also been seen in what one can only describe as a state of grief over her son previous episodes. Rio stating Teen is not Agatha's rules out that popular theory about Teen being Nicholas, right? Perhaps, but it is also possible that more is at play. There is always the possibility that Rio is being dishonest. While we now know that there is a history between Rio and Agatha, we also know that there is bad blood between them as well. While Rio may have some genuine feeling for Agatha, she could also be telling the witch that Teen isn't her son because she still wants to inflict pain on the other woman.

There is also the possibility that Teen is technically Agatha's son but that because Agatha perhaps did sacrifice him for the Darkhold, even though he's her son he also is not hers anymore because his soul belongs to someone else — like Mephisto. Remember, we did get that line about "an agent of Mephisto" in Episode 3. That could be coming into play here. This could also be a situation where we are dealing with someone from another reality. After all, the MCU is a multiverse. What if Teen is Nicholas, but not from this reality? That would mean that Rio is technically telling the truth in that he is not Agatha's son even if he is actually Nicholas Scratch.

Of course, there is always the possibility that Rio is being straight with Agatha and Teen's real identity is that of someone else, which means that we're back at square one on sorting out who the character really is — but can do so with one possibility marked off the list.

Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes arrive Wednesdays.