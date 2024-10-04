Agatha All Along EP Breaks Down the Intense Agatha-Rio Moment in Episode 4

This week's episode of Agatha All Along saw the coven take on their second trial in a 1970s-themed musical moment, but the episode was more than just about the challenge. Episode 4 of the Marvel series also brought Rio (Aubrey Plaza) into the coven as well as revealed just a bit more about Agatha's past — and gave major insight into why Agatha and Rio were at odds in the series premiere.

The episode saw Rio, after the trial and after Teen was seriously injured as a result of the trial, open up to the other witches about how the "scar" she carries from her past is a person she had to hurt because she was doing her job. That person, it turns out, is Agatha and when the two witches stepped away for a moment and almost kissed, Rio stopped the moment with a striking revelation about Teen's identity, telling Agatha "that boy isn't yours" — meaning he's not her lost son. It's an intense moment layered into a very emotionally charged scene and now, Jac Schaefferexplains that not only are Rio's motivations deliberately unclear, but it was important to center that moment in the relationship between the two witches.

"It's not meant to be entirely clear," Schaeffer said (via TVLine).

"That moment, which is so loaded and so powerful — our intention for that moment is really about Rio's relationship with Agatha. They're on the precipice of reconnecting, but this idea of 'the boy' is something that comes between them."

So, what is so special about the boy in question, Teen? His real identity remains a major mystery in the series and while there have been plenty of theories, one of the bigger ones has been that Teen is really Nicholas Scratch, aka Agatha's son whom she allegedly sacrificed in order to gain the Darkhold. However, Rio's admission seemingly calls that into question which may tip fan theories back in the direction of another major theory: that Teen is actually Billy Maximoff, son of the Scarlet Witch.

"It's frustrating because I want to talk about all the amazing things in the show, but also the amazing things in the show are only amazing if the secrets are kept until they're supposed to be," Joe Locke, who plays Teen, said previously. "The reveals and the twists and the turns are only effective if they're kept."

New episodes of Agatha All Along debut Wednesdays at 9/8c on Disney+.