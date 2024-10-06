Agatha All Along Name-Drops a Surprising Marvel Comics Group

We're midway through the run of Marvel's Agatha All Along — and the series may have dropped its most unexpected Easter egg yet. Spoilers for Episode 4 of Agatha All Along below! Only look if you want to know! Towards the end of the episode, the ragtag members of Agatha's coven are sharing their various battle scars from their decades (or centuries) of existence. Agatha points out one that was courtesy of a fight against the Daughters of Liberty, and when the other characters don't recognize that name, she jokes that there's a reason for that. Although the Daughters of Liberty were a real-life alliance during the American Revolution — something that Agatha could have possibly crossed paths with, given her long lifespan as a witch — there is a good chance that she is referencing the Marvel Comics group of the same name.

Who Are the Daughters of Liberty?

Created by Ta-Nehisi Coates and Adam Kubert in 2019's Captain America #7, the Daughters of Liberty spun out of the real historical group, who were trained in various skills to survive in colonial America, including learning the ins-and-outs of magic from Agatha. The group endured throughout history, with members including Peggy Carter and Harriet Tubman, the latter of whom served as the group's leader, known as the Dryad.

In the modern day, the Daughters of Liberty group were reformed by Sharon Carter, in an attempt to absolve Steve Rogers of a murder he did not commit. The modern incarnation of the group included Misty Knight, Bobbi Morse / Mockingbird, Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman, Ava Ayala / White Tiger, Maya Lopez / Echo, and Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow. While there's no telling if a version of this modern incarnation of the group will exist in the MCU, Agatha's acknowledgment of their shared past could certainly lay the groundwork for the all-female team to appear.

What Is Agatha All Along About?

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

New episodes of Agatha All Along debut Wednesdays at 9/8c on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.