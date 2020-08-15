Agents of SHIELD Almost Used Time Travel to Tie in with The Avengers

Agents of SHIELD ended on Wednesday, and the final season ended up featuring a whole lot of fun time travel. There had been a lot of speculation that the SHIELD team would eventually visit their own past or some moments in the Marvel films, but they never went beyond the '80s before making it back home. One longstanding theory was that Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) would be seen in 2012 dressed as a cop. Not only did Gjokaj play Sousa on Agent Carter, but he also played a police officer in the crowd during The Avengers. Turns out, this theory wasn't too far off. In a recent interview with The AV Club, the Agents of SHIELD showrunners confirmed they considered making the connection.

"There was talk about Sousa having to do a detour undercover as a cop to fight in the streets in Avengers because Enver was in that film [as a police officer], but there was enough timeline problems. [Laughs.]," Jed Whedon shared.

While it would have been amazing to tie in with The Avengers, we imagine there would have been a whole lot of other challenges with taking the team to that moment in time.

Not only did this season see the return of Sousa, but the character ended up having an unexpected romance with Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet). In another recent interview, the showrunners spoke about their decision to put them together.

“The chemistry was something that was a hope," Whedon explained. "It was a hope, but we weren't for sure. But fortunately, because TV is made on the fly, you can react to what you see, and we felt like the chemistry was there right from the start. Once we found the angle, it actually came from Chloe laughing at something Enver said and just laughing at it, like 'This goof', and that was like a light bulb of, 'Oh, she thinks he's a dork.'"

"Right. They're such an unlikely pair," Maurissa Tancharoen added. "And we liked the idea of Daisy, this strong, powerful woman who's been through a slew of failed relationships, doesn't even realize that she's finding him charming. She's just finding him goofy. So she can't quite put her finger on it until it's right there, until she has to go through a time loop over and over and over again, that same moment where she realizes, 'My God, this guy is so solid.'"

The first six seasons of Agents of SHIELD are currently streaming on Netflix, and the series finale is available to watch on Hulu.

