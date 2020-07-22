Agents of SHIELD Cast Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos, Praises Elizabeth Henstridge's Directorial Debut

By Jamie Jirak

Agents of SHIELD's next episode airs tonight and is especially special to the series' cast. "As I Have Always Been" marks the directorial debut of Elizabeth Henstridge, who plays Jemma Simmons on the show. The cast has taken to social media this week to praise Henstridge's work and hype up her episode, which follows Daisy (Chloe Bennet) as she attempts to get out of a dangerous time loop. It's no surprise to see the cast being so supportive considering Henstridge recently told ComicBook.com that everyone "rallied" for her.

"I’m sure it was much easier than if I didn't know them, everybody was very supportive and I know these characters so well," Henstridge said of directing her co-stars. "We've all lived together for six years, so that side of things. Yeah, I'm sure it made it much easier. Just to have the support of the cast, and they've seen me shadowing for years and they knew that this was something that I really wanted to do. And so, yeah, everybody really rallied for me."

You can check out some of the social media posts from Henstridge and the rest of the cast about "As I Have Always Been" below...

Mamma Ming

prevnext

Friends Forever

View this post on Instagram

I met Elizabeth at a bar 8 years ago. My friend Zach said he met this incredible girl, and he wanted me to meet her to see what I thought. I remember meeting her and immediately feeling her warmth and her genuine kindness. I felt so at ease with her. She radiated a special something I can’t quite put into words. Unbeknownst to me, (or her) a year or so later, we would both be cast in a show called Agents of Shield. It was just a pilot episode, we didn’t know if it would get picked up, or what would happen. I was so young and I was terrified, but I remembered how at ease I was with Elizabeth, we had only met once, but it was a feeling I didn’t forget. For young women, Hollywood can be an unnecessarily terrifying place to navigate. And holy fuck it has it been a wild ride... but guys...what. would. I. have. done. without. my. LIL ?! A beacon of light. The most generous and thoughtful cast mate, friend, sister, and now DIRECTOR. From that FIRST table read season 1 when we were anxiously talking about grapes by the fruit platter, to season 7 watching you effortlessly step in to direct one of the most logistically difficult episodes we’ve ever had... it’s surreal. You were made for this. You quietly commanded respect, you brought out the best performances from both the cast and crew, you were more prepared than even the most seasoned directors, and THEN you got in front of the camera yourself, and annihilated every scene you were in. I remember seeing you that first day on set. My eyes welled up watching you with your sparkly director headset, your sparkly new engagement ring (to Zach!!).... and...it was dreamlike. Somehow that moment turned into a marker of time. It sharpened the reality of how far we had come since we had met. At that bar, years ago. Unaware of what was to come. I felt a feeling of love and pride I haven’t really felt before. Ive never had a sister, but I imagine that’s what it feels like. Sooooo, to my sister, my dear lil...I love you. You directed the absolute shit out of this episode. I’m sorry this post is a soppy mess riddled with terrible grammar, but I’m just excited/overwhelmed/totes emosh. GO WATCH TONIGHT!

A post shared by Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) on

prevnext

"A Special One"

prevnext

Enoch's Encouragement

View this post on Instagram

Your going to want to watch this one. I kid you not.

A post shared by Joel Stoffer (@obleyo) on

prevnext

Chloe's BTS

Screen Shot 2020-07-22 at 6.37.47 PM
(Photo: Instagram)
prevnext

Enver's Praise

Screen Shot 2020-07-22 at 5.38.35 PM
(Photo: Instagram)
prevnext
0comments

"Dream Come True"

View this post on Instagram

I am the director of next week’s epsiode of @agentsofshield !! Thank you @lorrainecink (icon in @marvel ) for helping me get the news out there. It was a dream come true to direct my bestest, most talented friends in the greatest show on earth created by the most amazing and supportive bosses, @motancharoen @misterkarate #JossWhedon #JeffBell #JephLoeb . AND written by the insanely talented @drewzgreenberg . Like haaalllllowe! Thank you @abcnetwork for giving me this opportunity, you foster talent and create pathways into the industry in a way that is incredible and consistent. So. Much. To. Say. But this isn’t an #oscar speech 😂. I am so grateful to my mentor @clarkgregg for always being so supportive and championing me from day dot. I cannot wait for everyone to see how much he and @chloebennet aaaabsolutely SLAY #709. Both so crazy supportive and incredible, along with all the cast. Also, shoutout to @jjward12 who brought me hot lemon water and was SO well behaved 🤩. Okay, for goodness sakes imma have to go into the comments... To get to work with our utterly brilliant crew as an actor AND director is beyond words. So many Trail Blazers who fiercely supported me, @mtbradner you are my hero. It’s a crazy epsiode you guys. I’m so excited for you to see it. Edit bc clearly this caption needs to be longer. Shoutout to the best Sound Dept in the biz, who bedazzled my coms 🤩 @kennfuller @tompayne5 @ronhairjr @kevinculligan89

A post shared by Elizabeth Henstridge (@lil_henstridge) on

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of