Agents of SHIELD Cast Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos, Praises Elizabeth Henstridge's Directorial Debut

Agents of SHIELD's next episode airs tonight and is especially special to the series' cast. "As I Have Always Been" marks the directorial debut of Elizabeth Henstridge, who plays Jemma Simmons on the show. The cast has taken to social media this week to praise Henstridge's work and hype up her episode, which follows Daisy (Chloe Bennet) as she attempts to get out of a dangerous time loop. It's no surprise to see the cast being so supportive considering Henstridge recently told ComicBook.com that everyone "rallied" for her.

"I’m sure it was much easier than if I didn't know them, everybody was very supportive and I know these characters so well," Henstridge said of directing her co-stars. "We've all lived together for six years, so that side of things. Yeah, I'm sure it made it much easier. Just to have the support of the cast, and they've seen me shadowing for years and they knew that this was something that I really wanted to do. And so, yeah, everybody really rallied for me."

You can check out some of the social media posts from Henstridge and the rest of the cast about "As I Have Always Been" below...