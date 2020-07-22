Agents of SHIELD Cast Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos, Praises Elizabeth Henstridge's Directorial Debut
Agents of SHIELD's next episode airs tonight and is especially special to the series' cast. "As I Have Always Been" marks the directorial debut of Elizabeth Henstridge, who plays Jemma Simmons on the show. The cast has taken to social media this week to praise Henstridge's work and hype up her episode, which follows Daisy (Chloe Bennet) as she attempts to get out of a dangerous time loop. It's no surprise to see the cast being so supportive considering Henstridge recently told ComicBook.com that everyone "rallied" for her.
"I’m sure it was much easier than if I didn't know them, everybody was very supportive and I know these characters so well," Henstridge said of directing her co-stars. "We've all lived together for six years, so that side of things. Yeah, I'm sure it made it much easier. Just to have the support of the cast, and they've seen me shadowing for years and they knew that this was something that I really wanted to do. And so, yeah, everybody really rallied for me."
You can check out some of the social media posts from Henstridge and the rest of the cast about "As I Have Always Been" below...
Adorable
prevnext
Clark's Kindness
prevnextView this post on Instagram
This is one of my favorite humans, the lovely @lil_henstridge on day one directing tonight’s episode of #agentsofshield - her first. We put this sign on her chair because she’d prepared tirelessly, constantly for over a year and it was already clear she was killing it. However, none of us realized just how deep the killing would go. For her first time directing, Elizabeth took one of the most complex, challenging episodes in the 7 seasons of our show - a time loop Groundhog Day riff by the incomparable @drewzgreenberg that jumps from laughs to heartbreak at a breakneck pace and she. Knocked it. Out of. The park. And she was nice to everyone all the time and she somehow made it look easy. Check it out. You’ll thank me. Love you @lil_henstridge When can we do it again?
Mamma Ming
prevnext
Haha!! I’m just such a proud mama here! 🥰@Lil_Henstridge was born to direct! Super prepared, smart & always fun & loving. Can’t wait for you to watch this ep!👏🏼👏🏼@DrewZachary wrote a great, crazy difficult script. ❤️❤️Enjoy!
TONIGHT 10pm @ABCNetwork https://t.co/0djo8kxjFO— Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) July 22, 2020
Friends Forever
prevnextView this post on Instagram
I met Elizabeth at a bar 8 years ago. My friend Zach said he met this incredible girl, and he wanted me to meet her to see what I thought. I remember meeting her and immediately feeling her warmth and her genuine kindness. I felt so at ease with her. She radiated a special something I can’t quite put into words. Unbeknownst to me, (or her) a year or so later, we would both be cast in a show called Agents of Shield. It was just a pilot episode, we didn’t know if it would get picked up, or what would happen. I was so young and I was terrified, but I remembered how at ease I was with Elizabeth, we had only met once, but it was a feeling I didn’t forget. For young women, Hollywood can be an unnecessarily terrifying place to navigate. And holy fuck it has it been a wild ride... but guys...what. would. I. have. done. without. my. LIL ?! A beacon of light. The most generous and thoughtful cast mate, friend, sister, and now DIRECTOR. From that FIRST table read season 1 when we were anxiously talking about grapes by the fruit platter, to season 7 watching you effortlessly step in to direct one of the most logistically difficult episodes we’ve ever had... it’s surreal. You were made for this. You quietly commanded respect, you brought out the best performances from both the cast and crew, you were more prepared than even the most seasoned directors, and THEN you got in front of the camera yourself, and annihilated every scene you were in. I remember seeing you that first day on set. My eyes welled up watching you with your sparkly director headset, your sparkly new engagement ring (to Zach!!).... and...it was dreamlike. Somehow that moment turned into a marker of time. It sharpened the reality of how far we had come since we had met. At that bar, years ago. Unaware of what was to come. I felt a feeling of love and pride I haven’t really felt before. Ive never had a sister, but I imagine that’s what it feels like. Sooooo, to my sister, my dear lil...I love you. You directed the absolute shit out of this episode. I’m sorry this post is a soppy mess riddled with terrible grammar, but I’m just excited/overwhelmed/totes emosh. GO WATCH TONIGHT!
Family Ties
prevnextView this post on Instagram
It’s a good day because @lil_henstridge directed tonight’s #agentsofshield. Elizabeth is one of the most gifted and generous actors I’ve ever been around.. but when she got her first shot at directing, the rest of us watched in awe as she delivered one of the best episodes of the entire show. It was a privilege to be in her directorial debut, and it’s going to be the first of many. Watch and see 📺
"A Special One"
prevnext
Tonight’s episode of #agentsofshield is a special one.
Brilliantly written by @DrewZachary and directed by first time director @Lil_Henstridge .
Honorary mention to our crew...these kind of complicated stories do NOT happen without their masterful experience & input. https://t.co/x1eWafDWGk— Natalia Cordova (@YOSOYCORDOVA) July 22, 2020
Enoch's Encouragement
prevnextView this post on Instagram
More Ming
prevnextView this post on Instagram
Directed by @lil_henstridge 👏🏼🥰 Written by @drewzgreenberg 🤘🏼😘 Elizabeth Henstridge is so brilliant as a director in tomorrow’s episode, it will blow your mind! So very proud of you, Lil!! You are amazing as a person and actress, but now, you can add kickass director to your many talents. I am thankful for the 7 years of working with you and being inspired by your kindness, acting, friendship and generosity. 👏🏼👏🏼So very proud of you! Love you to pieces! 😘😘 And of course, Drew, you know how much I love and adore you and your fabulous scripts. Congrats to you both. ❤️❤️❤️🤘🏼@agentsofshield @marvel @abcnetwork
More BTS
prevnext
"Dream Come True"
View this post on Instagram
I am the director of next week’s epsiode of @agentsofshield !! Thank you @lorrainecink (icon in @marvel ) for helping me get the news out there. It was a dream come true to direct my bestest, most talented friends in the greatest show on earth created by the most amazing and supportive bosses, @motancharoen @misterkarate #JossWhedon #JeffBell #JephLoeb . AND written by the insanely talented @drewzgreenberg . Like haaalllllowe! Thank you @abcnetwork for giving me this opportunity, you foster talent and create pathways into the industry in a way that is incredible and consistent. So. Much. To. Say. But this isn’t an #oscar speech 😂. I am so grateful to my mentor @clarkgregg for always being so supportive and championing me from day dot. I cannot wait for everyone to see how much he and @chloebennet aaaabsolutely SLAY #709. Both so crazy supportive and incredible, along with all the cast. Also, shoutout to @jjward12 who brought me hot lemon water and was SO well behaved 🤩. Okay, for goodness sakes imma have to go into the comments... To get to work with our utterly brilliant crew as an actor AND director is beyond words. So many Trail Blazers who fiercely supported me, @mtbradner you are my hero. It’s a crazy epsiode you guys. I’m so excited for you to see it. Edit bc clearly this caption needs to be longer. Shoutout to the best Sound Dept in the biz, who bedazzled my coms 🤩 @kennfuller @tompayne5 @ronhairjr @kevinculligan89
Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.