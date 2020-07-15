Agents of SHIELD: New Clip Explains Why Time Is Running Out for the Zephyr

✖

The eighth episode of Agents of SHIELD's final season premieres tonight and is set to follow May (Ming-Na Wen) and Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) as they visit Afterlife with the hopes of helping Yo-Yo regain her powers. A new clip for the episode, titled "After, Before," explains just how dire it is for Yo-Yo to regain her speed.

Jemma (Elizabeth Henstridge) explains the following: “So this is what we’re dealing with. We’ve lost control… of the time drive. At this rate, the Zephyr will collapse into a space time in two days, or relatively speaking, 20 minutes.” When Deke (Jeff Ward) asks if they can just "disconnect the fuel cell regulator," Enoch (Joel Stoffer) explains that they're unable to reach it because "the field is cycling at 49 pulses per second." Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) suggests they need to find a way to slow down the pulses but May suggests, "Or move fast enough to go between them." This explains why they'll need to get Yo-Yo some help ASAP. You can watch the clip in the tweet below:

Think fast because time is running out. An all-new Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD begins tomorrow at 10|9c. pic.twitter.com/qEpLs6Tvlc — Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) July 14, 2020

In a recent tweet, Cordova-Buckley praised the writers of the episode, Sharla and James C. Oliver. "No one writes or knows YOYO like the Sharla/James Oliver family team," she wrote. "They gave us SLINGSHOT! Always true to character, story and tone! Love this duo of writers! Thank you guys for building YoYo so genuinely,” Cordova-Buckley replied.

This episode will also feature the long-awaited return of Jiaying (Dichen Lachman), Daisy Johnson's mother. Between the first teaser for the episode, the latest teaser, and some cool photos, "After, Before" looks like it's going to be an incredibly empowering episode. We assume the episode takes place in the early '80s, which means we'll likely be seeing a softer Jiaying. We know that Doctor Whitehall ripped her apart for her powers in 1989, which started her on a villainous path. We're hoping for a mother-daughter reunion considering the last time Daisy (Chloe Bennet) was with her mother, Jiaying tried to kill her before she was stopped and killed by Daisy's dad.

Are you excited for "After, Before?" Tell us in the comments!

Stay tuned for an exclusive interview with Wen and Cordova-Buckley as they explain what makes this episode so special to them.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.