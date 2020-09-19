Agents of SHIELD Fans Are Demanding a Mockingbird Series
Bobbi Morse (Adrianne Palicki) first burst onto the scene in Agents of SHIELD, oftentimes appearing alongside Lance Hunter (Nick Blood) in 30 episodes of the Marvel show. Once they arrived during the course of the show's second season, the duo became instant fan-favorites. They were so popular, in fact, Marvel Television began developing Marvel's Most Wanted, a spin-off featuring the two.
That series was never ordered to series by ABC and, save for a brief cameo by Blood much later in the series, the two never popped back in during the back half of the series. Now, even though the series has long-wrapped production, Palicki's Mockingbird is back in the news after Power: Book II writer Geoff Thorne said he's already written a pilot for a Palicki-starring Mockingbird spinoff.
As such, fans have quickly flocked to social media in hopes of getting Marvel's attention in getting a Mockingbird spinoff ordered for Disney+ or Hulu. Keep scrolling to see what they're saying about the potential for a spinoff.
Needs to Happen!
prevnext
#mockingbirdspinoff needs to happen! https://t.co/fRM7pY8dnz— Liam Hoffman (@LiamHoffman4) September 18, 2020
YES PLEASERRR
prevnext
OMG WHATTT #mockingbirdspinoff YES PLEASERRR pic.twitter.com/SBm6nuYgIi— mary | aos mcu hp ouat atla tlok sw (@fitzdaisyy) September 18, 2020
Manifesting
prevnext
✨ manifesting #mockingbirdspinoff ✨ pic.twitter.com/FoUGEF59Xq— asha (@quakevenger) September 19, 2020
GRR GRR BARK BARK
prevnext
#mockingbirdspinoff I WANT IT GRR GRR BARK BARK pic.twitter.com/V9AlWSpJ0i— em is MANIFESTING BOBBI SPINOFF (@alyciasgay) September 18, 2020
Give Us What We Want
prevnext
#mockingbirdspinoff GIVE US WHAT WE WANT pic.twitter.com/BL2xcInppL— mary | aos mcu hp ouat atla tlok sw (@fitzdaisyy) September 18, 2020
Make It Happen or Else
prevnext
yeah so i’ve been too busy struggling to hop on this but #mockingbirdspinoff make it happen or else ❤️— emily ♡ ceo of yelena’s blazer (@perkinsromanoff) September 18, 2020
They Deserve It
0comments
#mockingbirdspinoff #quakespinoff GIVE THEM WHAT THEY DESERVE pic.twitter.com/R8YTCbhrZT— mary | aos mcu hp ouat atla tlok sw (@fitzdaisyy) September 18, 2020
*****
Agents of SHIELD is now streaming on Netflix.prev