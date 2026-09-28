Severance Season 3 Just Got a Huge Casting Confirmation That Comes As a Major Relief

Ever since Severance first premiered, it has been one of the most talked-about shows on television. Blending sci-fi with a tense psychological thriller story, Severance‘s unique premise explores themes that feel particularly relevant to modern society. As well as its story cementing it as one of the best sci-fi shows of the 2020s so far, Severance boasts a staggeringly talented cast that helps bring its high-concept premise to life. While many of its stars stand out as exceptionally important to the show’s story, few have been given the same narrative weight as John Turturro’s Irving, whose season 2 story involved his outie investigating the practices of Lumon Industries even as his innie explores his romantic connection with co-worker Burt, played by Christopher Walken.

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Fans can now rejoice in the knowledge that John Turturro will be returning to the show in season 3, with recent comments reported by The Hollywood Reporter confirming his continued involvement. Irving’s story seemed to reach something of a crescendo in season 2, with his outie’s actions appearing to put him directly at odds with Lumon. While speaking at a Zurich Film Festival masterclass, Turturro coyly announced his return for Succession season 3, and took the opportunity to heap praise upon his co-star Christopher Walken. His words gave fans not just reassurance about his continued involvement in the show, but also affirmed some of their hopes for Irving’s story moving forward.

As Turturro was not appearing to speak specifically about the show, he didn’t give a great deal away about Severance season 3. However, he did confirm not just his continued involvement in the show, but, by implication, that Irving’s story is far from over. This in itself will likely be reassuring to those fans who felt that the character’s narrative arc was leading him into dangerous territory and would likely spell his impending death. While it can’t be entirely confirmed by Turturro’s comments, it certainly seems as though he intends to continue the role for a little longer, which hints that the show will at least continue to explore his story in season 3 and possibly beyond.

In addition to his vague confirmation of his continued role in the show, Turturro referenced Irving’s ongoing relationship with co-worker Burt, and his choice of words offered another encouraging sign for fans. Turturro hinted that there had been conversations around casting another love interest for the character, but that he had insisted on Irving and Burt continuing to explore their feelings for one another. This sort of slow-burn romantic story is perfect, as it complements the complex narrative framework of the show itself, feeling organic to Severance‘s story while also having the pair connected both inside and outside of the workplace without either of them knowing it. Their pairing is a fan favorite, so Turturro’s love for Walken’s Burt is another encouraging sign.

Turturro’s brief explanation about his involvement in the next chapter of the show is finally a little good news about Severance season 3. Fans of the show have been left wondering about its next chapter, with a handful of conflicting reports about season 3 sowing concern among its fanbase. However, Turturro’s profession that he is invested in continuing the show is a great sign, as it indicates that Irving’s story will properly continue, with the character picking at the conspiracy surrounding Lumon’s business practices even as his innie continues his career at the company. While it’s far from the concrete update we’ve been waiting for, it’s still an encouraging piece of news for fans of the show eagerly awaiting season 3.

Where do you think Succession will take Irving’s story in season 3? Let us know in the comments below.