Agents of SHIELD’s Latest Episode Has Us Worried About Agent May

✖

What's going on with Agent May?! At the end of the last season of Agents of SHIELD, Ming-Na Wen's Melinda May briefly died after Sarge stabbed her with a sword. Thanks to the time Jemma had to figure out a way to save her (they're being really cagey about how much time that actually was, and we're dying to know), May was put in a chamber to keep her alive so Jemma could save her. During the end tag scene in last week's season premiere, May finally woke up and was last seen hiding in the ceiling from Enoch. In tonight's episode, "Know Your Onions," May faces off with Enoch after he attempts to sedate her via Jemma's request. One thing is for certain... something is definitely off with May.

While May remembered what happened to her at the end of last season, she acted extremely monotone and unfeeling (way more than usual, that is) during this episode. She suited up in an attempt to go help the team in 1931, and when Enoch tried to explain why that wasn't a good idea (her clothes alone!), they engaged in a fierce and epic fight. May was ruthlessly smashing in Enoch's head with a fire extinguisher when the team showed up. Here's the real shocker... she had no emotional reaction to LMD Coulson! When she saw him, she verified that he wasn't Sarge, but still had no reaction to the fact that the man she loves was standing in front of her. “Aren’t you at all surprised? I mean, I was dead,” LMD Coulson says to May. “You still are,” she replies as she walks away. Harsh!

While we expected May to have a negative reaction to the new Coulson, we certainly didn't expect her to be so cold and uncaring. The team is clearly worried about her, and so are we! Obviously, we have faith that the showrunners are taking May's storyline in a good direction, so kudos to them for continuing to make us worry about our favs seven years running.

What do you think is going on with Agent May? How do you feel about her reaction to LMD Coulson? Would you like to see a Philinda romance spark between them or are you hoping the time-travel arc will connect her with the original Coulson? Tell us in the comments or send your thoughts to @JamieCinematics on Twitter.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.