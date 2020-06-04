Agents of SHIELD Reveals Important Connection to Captain America: The First Avenger

✖

The second episode of Agents of SHIELD's final season, "Know Your Onions," aired last night and saw the continuation of the team's 1931 adventure. After last week's episode revealed Freddy was actually Wilfred Malick, Coulson and Daisy realize that the young man played by Darren Barnet would one day become an important figure in Hydra. Last week saw a mysterious woman giving Freddy a vile of green liquid, and this week's episode revealed its contents, which proves Agents of SHIELD isn't done connecting to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jemma notices a spot of the green liquid that was given to Freddy on the woman's shoe and analyzes it at Koenig's bar. “This compound is part of the formula that first appeared in Germany during World War II,” Jemma explains. “It was synthesized by a German scientist named Abraham Erskine… And first used by a man named Johann Schmidt.” Schmidt, of course, is better known as Red Skull. “Freddy Malick is about the deliver the key ingredient used to create the Super Soldier Serum," Jemma reveals.

While the team debates whether or not to kill Freddy to prevent the rise of Hydra, the character ultimately gets away, vile intact. That means, the events of Captain America: The First Avenger will probably not be altered in the current timeline. In fact, based on next week's teaser, it seems the team will be traveling to the 1950s next to team up with Agents Carter's Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj).

In a recent interview with Deadline, the Agents of SHIELD producers were asked if they’re “going to bump into more of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this final season” as they have in the past. "We’re going to bump into something," Jed Whedon teased. "Yeah, we’ll bump into something," Jeph Loeb added with a laugh. "Something will definitely happen," Jeffrey Bell replied. While that's certainly not confirmation that the series will end up tying into the most recent Marvel movies, it definitely has us intrigued.

Recently, Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson/Quake) teased that there will "definitely" be more surprise appearances in the final season, so we compiled a list of some of the major Agents of SHIELD players we'd like to see again. In addition to Gjokaj's upcoming appearance, the first two episodes of the season featured the long-awaited return of Patton Oswalt as one of the many Koenigs.

