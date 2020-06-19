Agents of SHIELD: Ming-Na Wen Addresses Possibility of Philinda Reunion

✖

The Philinda ship has seen some dark days over the last couple of years. At the end of Agents of SHIELD's fifth season, Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen) and Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) finally got together, but their romance was short-lived due to Coulson's off-screen death. Gregg returned in season six as Sarge, who was another version of Coulson created by a monolith, but he succumbed to his dark side and stabbed May with a sword, sending her to a dimension that has now left her unable to feel emotions. However, May has gained a new power. Now, she can feel other people's emotions by touching them. Unfortunately, this ability does not extend to the newest version of Coulson, an LMD with Chronicom technology. May touched him during this week's episode, and announced she "got nothing off of him." Recently, Wen spoke to SYFY Wire and teased the possibility of a Philinda reunion.

"I think one of the greatest aspects and continuity of all seven seasons, and the synergy with the fans, is this development of their relationship," Wen explained. "Coulson and May were just more or less supposed to be good partners, good soldiers with each other, and the fans really wanted them to hook up. So it's been a great synergy between the writers and the producers and us, in having this happen. I think, like any relationship in SHIELD, it's always got its ups and downs and there are always moments of it being unrequited. And right now we have a killer bot and a Chronicom trying to rekindle emotions. I don't know. I mean, that's what we always want. We always want them to find love in the end. But yeah, we'll see. Right now, May's not having it. [laughs]"

During the interview, Wen also spoke about the struggles of playing May with even less emotion than before. “Just when you think she couldn't feel less and show less, she does,” Wen shared. “It's very tough as an actor to play that, trust me. I mean when they told me what was going to happen, I was like, ‘Really, you're going to go in that direction? How is that even possible? How do I show less?’” She added, “I asked Joel Stoffer, who plays Enoch, ‘What are some things that I can do to turn off all emotions?’ Because even Enoch has more emotions and opinions than May. I think it's just in the eyes, more or less, where if I just maintain a deadness to her eyes... that was my starting point. Because even when she spoke she couldn't have any emotions and it was very challenging.”

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

