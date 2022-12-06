Aldis Hodge's Alex Cross Series Adds New Cast Members

The newest Alex Cross adaptation has found its latest cast members. On Tuesday, it was announced that Alona Tal (SEAL Team), Johnny Ray Gill (Underground), and Eloise Mumford (50 Shades of Grey) have all joined the cast of Cross, a television adaptation of James Patterson's beloved Alex Cross novels. They will join Black Adam star Aldis Hodge, who will be starring as the series' titular character, as well as Isaiah Mustafa and Ryan Eggold.

Tal will play Kayla Craig, a brilliant, determined, and abrasive FBI agent with a sharp sense of humor who aims to recruit Cross into the bureau… and possibly her bed. Beneath Kayla's flirtation is deep esteem for Cross, along with a desire to be seen as his investigative equal. Gill will play Bobby Trey, who is described as deadly, compact, and cunning. A Louisiana native whose diesel engine is always running, Johnny is an ex-police officer who now works for Ed Ramsey (Ryan Eggold). He is motivated by the dollar and takes great pride in finishing everything he starts. Mumford will play Shannon Witmer, who is described as Smart, witty, and resourceful, as well as a frustrated dreamer with artistic aspirations. When she meets the worldly Ed Ramsey, Shannon is intrigued by his charm and connections. But her interest leads to terror when she discovers Ramsey's true intentions.

What is Cross about?

In Cross, Alex Cross is brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife's murder has left him too damaged to receive it.

"James Patterson is among the best at captivating audiences with his undeniably enthralling novels and we are confident that with Ben Watkins' artistic vision, Cross will do the same for our global customers," Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement. "We are proud to work with James and Ben alongside Paramount Television, Skydance, and the extremely talented Aldis Hodge, who we know will do an exceptional job of bringing Alex Cross to life."

