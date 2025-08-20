Alien: Earth Finally Confirms a Longtime Theory About How Xenomorphs “Talk”

Episode 3 of FX’s new Alien: Earth series has confirmed something huge about the iconic Xenomorphs by revealing exactly how they communicate with each other. As the first TV series in the long-running Alien franchise, Alien: Earth has the chance to explain new mythology and lore surrounding the alien creatures in more detail than most previous theatrical instalments. While expanding the concept of synthetics, cyborgs, and hybrids, and exploring the geo-political landscape of the franchise, Alien: Earth has also revealed major new information about the Xenomorphs themselves.

Alien: Earth episode 3, “Metamorphosis,” saw Prodigy acquire the alien specimens from the Maginot and begin to study them. They extract and dissect a Facehugger, causing the creature immense pain, which Wendy (Sydney Chandler) hears as she is somehow tapped into the Xenomorphs’ high-pitched frequency that the aliens use to speak to each other. The idea of a hive mind reveals exactly how the aliens have been able to talk to each other in all previous Alien instalments, though it has never been officially confirmed on-screen until Alien: Earth.

Wendy initially heard the loud trilling noises of the Xenomorphs’ communication frequency when she and the other Lost Boys enter the crashed Maginot in Alien: Earth episode 2, “Mr. October,” though it wasn’t clear what it was until now. This explains many unanswered questions from previous instalments in the Alien franchise, as the Xenomorphs have been known to work as a single unit in several past projects, most notably in 1986’s Aliens, 1997’s Alien Resurrection, and 2004’s Alien vs. Predator.

As well as expanding on the lore of the Xenomorphs, Alien: Earth has also debuted a number of other weird and wonderful alien creatures, introducing whole new corners of the franchise that have never been explored before. The crash of the Maginot two years prior to the events of Alien explains why the world’s corporations are so determined to secure the specimen in the original 1979 movie, while the fate of the other creatures is less clear. For now, the focus is mostly on the Xenomorphs, especially after the discovery of several eggs containing Facehuggers.

There are five more upcoming episodes of Alien: Earth set to release, so there’s no doubt even more details will be revealed about the Xenomorphs and their culture in these new instalments. Wendy’s connection to the Xenomorph hive mind will also need to be investigated in more detail, as it’s still unclear how she can hear their trills when the other Lost Boy hybrids cannot. Alien: Earth has quickly become the Alien franchise’s highest-rated project, which spells good news for the franchise’s future.

