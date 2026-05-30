The Big Bang Theory Sequel Undoes a Major Character Retcon for Its Surprise Villain

An unexpected villain reveal in The Big Bang Theory sequel undoes a major character retcon in the flagship. In less than a couple of months, Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady are officially expanding the nerd-centric franchise with its very first modern day spinoff. Instead of being a direct follow-up, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is taking things in a very different direction, as it breaks multiple storytelling rules established by The Big Bang Theory. Led by Kevin Sussman’s Stuart Bloom, the show is going full sci-fi, as the comic book store owner goes on a multiversal adventure with other familiar faces, such as Lauren Lapkus’ Denise, Brian Posehn’s Bert Kibbler, and John Ross Bowie’s Barry Kripke.

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None of the original Pasadena gang members are confirmed to appear in the spinoff — at least right now. That said, a new Stuart Fails to Save the Universe promo has confirmed Wil Wheaton’s comeback playing an exagerrated version of himself. No additional information has been revealed thus far about his return, but it’s worth noting that in his blink-and-you-miss appearance, he isn’t only superpowered, but also wreaking havoc in Stuart’s comic book shop. Positioning him as a villain in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is an interesting creative choice, as it actually revives his original characterization.

For the uninitiated, a young Sheldon who still lived in Texas travelled for 10 hours on a bus to attend a Star Trek: The Next Generation star only for Wheaton to not show up because of a family emergency. Despite the solid excuse, the socially-inept genius held a grudge agains the actor for years, even until their earliest interactions in The Big Bang Theory. Over the years, however, Wheaton became less of a villain in Sheldon’s eyes and more of an occasional friend. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe undoes that by making him some kind of a bad guy.

What Wil Wheaton’s Villainous Role Means For Stuart Fails To Save The Universe

Confirming Wheaton’s appearance in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe naturally opens up the possibility that the 10-episode streaming comedy will feature other surprise characters from The Big Bang Theory. It makes sense that marketing for the show are keeping these under the lid for now, especially if there are some big cameos in the pipeline. For what it’s worth noting that Sheldon, Leonard, and Howard are directly tied to its story, as it’s the destruction of their device that leads to the events of the series.

If any other familiar players from The Big Bang Theory pop up in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, the public shouldn’t expect them to be a simple return. As seen in the show’s trailer, it’s introducing alternate versions of its cast, allowing for a different take on beloved characters from the nerd-centric comedy.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe drops all 10 episodes on July 23, 2026, on HBO Max.

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