Netflix Cancels Adult Animation Series After Only 10 Episodes

It’s the end for yet another adult animation series on Netflix, as the platform has canceled this Vegas-themed show, and its creator has started making his feelings about the cancellation known over on Bluesky. And while it’s never truly a surprise anymore when Netflix cancels a seemingly successful show, there’s always a certain level of disappointment when the streamer lives up to its reputation in that regard.

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Strip Law, which starred Janelle James, Adam Scott, Keith David, and a ton of other big names, was (obviously) set in Las Vegas, centering on an uptight lawyer who feels that he has no choice but to team up with a seedy magician to bring some pizzazz to the city’s most outlandish cases. However, the show failed to really break through in terms of viewership numbers, never cracking the platform’s Top 10 Most Watched list. When breaking the news to fans on Bluesky, series creator Cullen Crawford said, “So they told me there’s not going to be any more Strip Law at Netflix. I really can’t be anything but grateful. At every phase, it was made by talented people in pursuit of nothing but pure chaotic delirious joy, and I’m so so proud of it. Thank you to everyone who gave it a chance.”

Everything About Strip Law Was Technically Middle of the Road—But That’s Not a Bad Thing

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Typically when a show is canceled, it’s because it bombed. But that wasn’t the case at all with Strip Law. The animated series earned 75% from critics and 74% from audiences—scores that would typically lead a show to continue for at least one more season. “Vegas can do a number on visitors, let alone a local—but Strip Law has a fondness for vintage flair and showmanship that proves infectious,” says Variety’s Alison Herman. Critic Kyle Mullin added, “Most fans of edgy cartoons, and comedy in general, will love Strip Law’s shameless pursuit of debased jokes, along with its casino-like overstimulation.”

Viewers also felt that Strip Law had potential. While it wasn’t treading entirely original ground or going above and beyond like other adult animation series such as Archer or Bojack Horseman, there was something worth exploring in a second season. One viewer said, “If you need some good fun in your life and are tired of sad, slow TV shows, this is the show for you. Not every show needs to be gripping, emotional, or depressing. I like to smile, and this show makes me smile.” Another compared the show to the popular Harvey Birdman, saying, “Tightly written, joke-dense adult animation probably most similar to Harvey Birdman. The first episode is good, the second is very good, and every single one afterward is great. The plot moves along at speed, often in whimsically stupid and zany ways. Strong early contender for show of the year.” Overall, it seems like Strip Law had some seriously unrealized potential that Netflix is officially missing out on.

What are your thoughts on Netflix giving Strip Law the axe? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to see what’s going on over at the ComicBook forum.