All 100 Episodes of One of the Best Canceled Sci-Fi-Shows Ever are Streaming Completely Free

When it comes to science fiction, fans have their fair share of movies and television shows to choose from. Over the decades, series like X-Files, Dark, Black Mirror, and The Twilight Zone all venture into unnerving territory, expanding on the sci-fi medium in interesting and original ways. While the streaming world has given fans a steady stream of new dark series to dip their toes into, platforms have also been diving into the depths to bring back classic shows for a new generation. Luckily, not only has one platform brought back a beloved Fox classic, but science fiction enthusiasts can now watch the five-season series entirely for free.

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Fringe debuted on Fox in 2008, gaining one hundred episodes over the course of five seasons before ending in 2013. While the show isn’t nearly as discussed as Mulder and Scully’s bizarre journey in the X-Files, there are more than a few reasons to check out this sci-fi classic. All five seasons of the series are available to stream on Pluto TV, the Paramount streaming service that has become a major player in the streaming world. The Fox series was created by some big movers and shakers in the entertainment world, including J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci. Starring the likes of Anna Torv, Joshua Jackson, John Noble, and Lance Reddick, the science fiction entry has been a cult favorite since debuting for a reason. You can check out the series for yourself by clicking here.

Which Way Forward, Fringe?

Fox

For those who haven’t had the chance to check out Fringe, the series deals with a division of the FBI that focuses on bizarre science and cases that no other agents could handle. While X-Files had something of a similar premise, Fringe excelled when it came to introducing mind-bending scenarios that would often shock characters and viewers alike. Over the course of five seasons, the series had episodic adventures while also seeing its characters struggle against a mysterious force known as the “Observers.” Without going into spoiler territory, the sci-fi series has a fairly conclusive finale, though this doesn’t mean there haven’t been discussions to reinvigorate the show.

In 2020, Fringe producer Akiva Goldsman talked with the online outlet Collider about a series revival, stating that the producers had talked with Warner Bros about continuing the story. Unfortunately, Goldsman noted that they couldn’t quite figure out the best way forward, “We talked to Warner Bros. and we talked to ourselves… but we didn’t find a way through it. It’s not too soon. Is it too late? I don’t know. It’s not in the offing right now.” Six years later, and it seems that Fringe will remain a one-and-done show for now, thought with its resurgence on Pluto TV, perhaps the sci-fi entry will find a new audience and receive enough groundswell for a potential comeback.

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