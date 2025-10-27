This 5-Season Sci-Fi Show Is Perfect To Watch if You Like Fringe (& It’s Streaming on Prime Video)

For five seasons, Fringe stood as a shining beacon of network science fiction, masterfully blending high-concept speculative science with deeply human stories. The series followed the FBI’s Fringe Division as it investigated strange and terrifying phenomena, slowly unraveling a complex mythology involving parallel universes, alternate timelines, and the profound consequences of a father’s love. When Fringe concluded in 2013, it left its dedicated fanbase orphaned and searching for another show that could capture its unique mix of procedural storytelling, overarching mystery, and heartfelt character dynamics. While no series can ever truly replace the adventures of Walter (John Noble), Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv), and Peter Bishop (Joshua Jackson), a few shows can help scratch a similar itch. One of the best candidates is a five-season sci-fi adventure that is available to stream right now on Prime Video.

Warehouse 13 is a Syfy original that ran from 2009 to 2014. The show follows Secret Service agents Myka Bering (Joanne Kelly) and Pete Lattimer (Eddie McClintock), who, after a bizarre incident protecting the president, are reassigned to a top-secret government facility in the middle of rural South Dakota. This facility, the titular Warehouse 13, is a repository for supernatural and historical artifacts that possess unpredictable powers. Under the guidance of their eccentric and perpetually flustered caretaker, Artie Nielsen (Saul Rubinek), Pete and Myka’s new job is to travel the world to “snag, bag, and tag” these powerful objects before they can cause widespread chaos. The premise is a delightful mix of The X-Files, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and mystery-of-the-week procedurals, creating a framework for endless adventure grounded in history and mythology.

Why Is Warehouse 13 Well Suited for Fringe Fans?

At first, Fringe captivated audiences with its “case-of-the-week” structure, where each episode presented a new impossible scientific anomaly for the team to solve. These standalone stories, however, were expertly woven into a larger, serialized narrative that explored the impending war between two universes. Warehouse 13 operates on a remarkably similar model. The majority of its episodes are built around an “artifact-of-the-week” formula, sending Pete and Myka to investigate strange occurrences caused by objects like Edgar Allan Poe’s quill, Lewis Carroll’s looking glass, or Lizzie Borden’s compact. This procedural element provides the same kind of self-contained mystery that defined early Fringe episodes. Simultaneously, it builds a richer mythology surrounding the history of the Warehouse, its enigmatic Regents, and recurring villains who seek to weaponize the artifacts for their own ends.

The most significant parallel between the two shows is their deep focus on character dynamics. Fringe was ultimately the story of the broken Bishop family healing itself with the addition of Olivia Dunham. Warehouse 13 cultivates a nearly identical dynamic. The partnership between the goofy Pete and the by-the-book Myka forms the show’s central relationship, with their quirky boss Artie serving as a reluctant, protective father figure. This core trio is later expanded to include the brilliant young tech-wiz Claudia Donovan (Allison Scagliotti) and agent Steve Jinks (Aaron Ashmore), solidifying a team of outsiders who find purpose and belonging in the world’s strangest workplace.

Furthermore, both shows excel at balancing wildly different tones. Fringe could effortlessly shift from grotesque body horror to laugh-out-loud moments of Walter-fueled absurdity before delivering a scene of profound emotional weight. Warehouse 13 shares this tonal flexibility, blending witty banter and genuinely comedic situations with high-stakes action and serious dramatic consequences. The artifacts themselves often produce hilarious results, but the danger they pose is always treated as a legitimate threat. This ability to infuse its sci-fi premise with both levity and heart is what makes Warehouse 13 such a satisfying follow-up for anyone missing the unique charm of Fringe.

All five seasons of Warehouse 13 are currently available to stream on Prime Video.

What other shows do you think capture the unique spirit of Fringe?