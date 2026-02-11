All Four Seasons of the Best 2000s Sitcom You Forgot About Just Joined Netflix

Arrested Development is about to leave Netflix in just a matter of weeks, but Netflix already has another sitcom lined up to take its place. The streaming giant has a surprisingly deep sitcom library that includes a mix of standout originals like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and BoJack Horseman to licensed favorites such as Seinfeld and NBC’s Night Court reboot. That lineup just grew with the arrival of an overlooked 2000s sitcom.

Netflix subscribers can now stream every episode of a staple of early 2000s teen sitcom after What I Like About You dropped on the platform. All four seasons of the Amanda Bynes and Jennie Garth-led series arrived on Netflix on February 11th, nearly 15 years after the show wrapped its four-season and 86-episode run on The WB that lasted from 2002 until 2006. The laugh-out-loud comedy centers around two very opposite sisters who live together in New York City and the chaotic and comedic adventures that ensue.

What I Like About You Is a Quintessential 2000s Time Capsule Worth Watching

What I Like About You is often omitted from “best of” sitcom lists that more often see other shows like Seinfeld, Friends, and How I Met Your Mother taking the top spots, but it’s definitely not a show you should overlook. The show is a binge-worthy hidden gem that has all of the essentials for sitcom gold, including slapstick humor, romantic storylines, and a strong, charming cast led by the dynamic duo of Bynes and Garth, who respectively star as the free-spirited teenager Holly Tyler and her uptight older sister, Val. The pair share great onscreen chemistry, and their often strained, sisterly bond that ebbs and flows as they adjust to living together brings both comedic conflict and genuine heart to the series that evolves throughout the show.

What I Like About You is also a perfect nostalgic comfort watch and is an absolute time capsule of the 2000s. The series aired at the height of Bynes’ fame and transition from child star on Nickelodeon’s The Amanda Show to teen icon, and the series was the perfect vehicle for her comedic talents. What I Like About You also perfectly captured the familiar, light-hearted tone of Friday night programming from the era, but also the fashion, hairstyles, and pop culture of the early 2000s, making it a perfect watch for those who grew up during that time period.

What’s New on Netflix?

If you’re looking for your next show to binge-watch, Netflix has more than a few new options. The streamer has added numerous TV shows to its library throughout February. In addition to What I Like About You, Netflix subscribers can now also stream new seasons of Heartland and The Way Home, as well as every season of NBC’s Night Court reboot,























Samuel, and Search Party.

