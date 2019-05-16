The Tick Cancelled At Amazon

It looks like the adventures of The Tick and Arthur have come to an end, at least on Amazon. The series debuted its second season earlier this year, but The Tick creator Ben Edlund revealed today on social media that the Amazon won’t be continuing the series for a season 3. He did, however, tease that perhaps it could find life on another network.

“I’m sorry to say Amazon has chosen not to proceed with @TheTickTV I’m not sorry to say I love this show, its cast, its story, and its message. Destiny demands that my compatriots and I now seek a new home for this series.”

He also took time to thank the fans who have showed their support for the series and stressed they do want to find a place to tell more stories in this universe.

“Meanwhile thank u from my heart’s bottom to all the fans who’ve shared their love with us and the show. Thank you sweet #LunaTicks and #LunaTickArmy for your militant affection 🙂 We want to find a place to make more. That is the mission now and we are on it.”

You can find the official description for The Tick season 2 below, which is currently on Amazon.

“Tick and Arthur have freed the City from The Terror — now they must defend it from new villains and old enemies. That is if they can convince AEGIS, the government agency in charge of superhero regulation, that they deserve the job. But now that the City is ‘safe enough to protect’ Tick and Arthur begin to see they’ve got competition…”