Amazon Prime Video Cancels Comedy Series From Parenthood Creator After One Season

Having premiered earlier this year, Amazon Prime Video has cancelled their hit comedy series As We See It. Hailing from Friday Night Lights and Parenthood creator Jason Katims, The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the show won't be moving forward and has been concluded after its first season. Inspired by the Israeli series On the Spectrum, the show followed a trio of 20-something roommates all who were on the autism spectrum. Katims himself has a son who is autistic and all three of the show's leads, Rick Glassman, Sue Ann Pien and Albert Rutecki, are on the spectrum as well.

As We See It premiered its full eight-episode first, and now only, season back in January of this year. The series arrived to critical acclaim, boasting a "Certified Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 90% approval from critics. Rotten Tomatoes' critical consensus for hte series reads: "As We See It deftly sidesteps schmaltz by depicting people on the spectrum as well-rounded individuals with their own foibles, enriching both the comedy and pathos." Despite Katims previous success with the Television Academy at the Primetime Emmy awards the series wasn't recognized there either.

Amazon's previously released description for hte series reads as follows: "As We See It follows Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance. Series stars Glassman, Rutecki, and Pien all identify as living on the autism spectrum. The series also stars Sosie Bacon as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang as Violet's brother Van, and Joe Mantegna as Jack's father Lou."