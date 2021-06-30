Amazon's Wheel of Time Series Reveals Logo, Confirms 2021 Release Date

✖

Amazon Prime's Wheel of Time series will be released later this year. Amazon confirmed that it would be releasing its upcoming fantasy series, based on the works of Robert Jordan, later this year in a brief 20 second teaser. The teaser also served as the official reveal of the show's logo and title screen, which shows a silver, metallic coiled snake and a new stylized title. Wheel of Time also updated its Twitter and Facebook profile pages to reflect the new logo.

Even legends can have a beginning. #TheWheelOfTime Coming to Prime Video 2021 pic.twitter.com/72Wg0lSiSt — The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) June 30, 2021

This marks the first confirmation that Wheel of Time will be released in 2021. Production of the first season wrapped earlier this spring after a lengthy delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, the show has not released any sort of official trailer, only two brief teases that showed glimpses of Rosamund Pike's Moriaine and Daniel Henney's Lan Mandragoran in action.

The Wheel of Time is set in a world still recovering from "The Breaking of the World," a cataclysmic event in ancient times that tainted magic for male magic users. A magic user named Moiraine crosses paths with a group of teenagers in a remote corner of the world and discovers that one of them could be the reincarnation of the Dragon, who is destined to either save the world or destroy it. The Wheel of Time series is popular among fantasy novel fans, and is often compared to George RR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series. The Wheel of Time series was written by Robert Jordan up until his death and was finished by Brandon Sanderson using notes and outlines left by Jordan.

The cast for Wheel of Time includes Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Ran al’Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Madeline Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, and Michael McElhatton as Tam al’Thor.

The Wheel of Time will be released on Amazon Prime later this year. Amazon has already renewed the show for a second season.