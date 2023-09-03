Two AMC Shows Debut on Max Top 10 After Recent Partnership

Late last month, Max announced the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to the service in September. That announcement also came with the news that Max and AMC+ had formed a partnership that will temporarily see some AMC shows on the Max platform. Fear the Walking Dead, Interview With a Vampire, Killing Eve, Dark Winds, Ride With Norman Reedus, and A Discovery of Witches were all added to Max's streaming lineup, where they would be available to watch for 60 days.

Those shows arrived on September 1st, and just a couple of days into their stay on Max, a couple of AMC's programs have started catching the attention of subscribers. According to Max's newly launched Top 10 TV Shows list, both Interview With a Vampire and A Discovery of Witches have joined the biggest shows on Max.

Interview With a Vampire is the fourth-biggest show on Max according to Sunday's edition of the Max Top 10 TV Shows list, while A Discovery of Witches comes in at ninth. It'll be interesting to see if any other AMC programs can make some waves on Max in the coming days and weeks.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Max Top 10 TV Shows list below!