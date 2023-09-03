Two AMC Shows Debut on Max Top 10 After Recent Partnership
The partnership between Max and AMC+ is paying early dividends for Interview With a Vampire and A Discovery of Witches.
Late last month, Max announced the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to the service in September. That announcement also came with the news that Max and AMC+ had formed a partnership that will temporarily see some AMC shows on the Max platform. Fear the Walking Dead, Interview With a Vampire, Killing Eve, Dark Winds, Ride With Norman Reedus, and A Discovery of Witches were all added to Max's streaming lineup, where they would be available to watch for 60 days.
Those shows arrived on September 1st, and just a couple of days into their stay on Max, a couple of AMC's programs have started catching the attention of subscribers. According to Max's newly launched Top 10 TV Shows list, both Interview With a Vampire and A Discovery of Witches have joined the biggest shows on Max.
Interview With a Vampire is the fourth-biggest show on Max according to Sunday's edition of the Max Top 10 TV Shows list, while A Discovery of Witches comes in at ninth. It'll be interesting to see if any other AMC programs can make some waves on Max in the coming days and weeks.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Max Top 10 TV Shows list below!
1. Hard Knocks
"Hard Knocks heads to training camp with the New York Jets as coach Robert Saleh prepares his team -- led by QB Aaron Rodgers -- for the season."
2. And Just Like That...
"This new chapter of the beloved franchise finds Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte navigating friendship, family, and New York in their 50s."
3. Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake
"Alongside former Ice King Simon Petrikov, Fianna and Cake embark on a multiverse-hopping journey of self-discovery while avoiding a powerful new foe."
4. Interview With a Vampire
"In 1910 New Orleans, Louis de Pointe du Lac forms a vampire family. Now, Louis tells his story."
5. My Adventures With Superman
"My Adventures With Superman follows Clark Kent, Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen discovering who they are, what they can accomplish."
6. Winning Time
"This series chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of the sports world's most revered dynasties."
7. Harley Quinn
"Harley Quinn sets out to become Gotham City's greatest villain with help from Poison Ivy and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs."
8. Telemarketers
"This darkly comedic documentary looks at two unlikely office buddies who try to expose the crooked telemarketing industry from within."
9. A Discovery of Witches
"A Discovery of Witches is a romantic thriller about an underworld of vampires, witches and daemons."
10. 90 Day: The Last Resort
"At a group couples retreat, 90 Day duos at their relationship breaking points will ultimately decide if they will stay together or move on alone."