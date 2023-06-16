American Auto Cancelled: NBC Axes Series After Two Seasons

American Auto has officially run out of gas. On Friday, NBC confirmed that American Auto has been canceled after two seasons on the network. The show's second season wrapped up in April, and has remained in limbo in the months since. American Auto was actually the final ongoing scripted series on NBC that had not made a decision on for the 2023-2024 season, after already canceling fellow sitcoms Young Rock and Grand Crew. The series is created by Superstore's Justin Spitzer, who will continue to work with NBC on the upcoming medical mocumentary St. Denis Medical, which was recently given a series order, and will star Wendi McLendon-Covey, David Alan Grier, Allison Tolman, Josh Lawson, Mekki Leeper and Kahyun Kim.

"What I will say is that I do believe that arrogance is the dark side of success, right?" series star Ana Gasteyer teased of Season 3 in an interview with The Wrap earlier this year. "And I think it will be very fun to play with hubris and to play with overreach. I mean, without naming names, certainly there are automotive company leaders who have gone to run social media platforms and think that it's the same thing. So I think sky is the limit for how this will empower her and I think they'll be able to have fun with that as a result."

What is American Auto about?

Set in Detroit, the corporate executives of Payne Motors are at a crossroads: adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard. Shaking things up is the new CEO, whose leadership, experience and savvy is only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars. Luckily, her team has some of the best minds in the business — when they aren't fighting or trying to outwit each other. From the corporate office to the factory floor, the crew of Payne Motors is driving home the laughs.

In addition to Gasteyer, the ensemble cast of American Auto also includes Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Tye White, Michael Benjamin Washington, Humphrey Ker, and X Mayo.

How do you feel about American Auto being canceled after two seasons? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

All episodes of American Auto are now available to stream exclusively on Peacock.