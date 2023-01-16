"Things are gonna get rough. And I know you're scared. I know you feel lost. But if you follow my lead, I will get us through it," newly-appointed and already scandal-plagued Payne Motors CEO Katharine Hastings (SNL's Ana Gasteyer) told her floundering executives in the first season finale of American Auto. "You think Whitney Houston is a star? Just wait. This is where I shine." After the freshman season of the NBC workplace comedy from creator Justin Spitzer (Superstore) ended with the automotive company facing a massive scandal about defective locking pawls, Payne is in crisis-mode in the trailer for American Auto Season 2.

In the second season premiere, titled "Crisis," there's a new face at Payne Motors: prolific crisis manager Ian (Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet). "We don't talk about other clients," Ian tuts, "but let's just say, to make him seem normal is a Mission: Impossible."

Navigating this stock-dropping scandal is CCO Sadie Ryan (The Invisible Man's Harriet Dyer), C-suite amateur Jack Fortin (Greenleaf's Tye White), chief product designer Cyrus Knight (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Michael Benjamin Washington), and Hastings' chief counselor, Elliot (Mythic Quest's Humphrey Ker). Also hoping to help turn the auto company back around is the doting Dori (Strangers' X Mayo), Hastings' assistant, and politically-incorrect Payne Motors heir Wesley Payne (Superstore's Jon Barinholtz).

American Auto Season 2 Trailer



American Auto Season 2 Premiere Date



Season 2 of American Auto premieres Tuesday, January 24th, at 8:30/7:30c on NBC. New episodes are available to stream on Peacock Premium a day after they air on NBC.

How to Watch American Auto Season 1



All 10 episodes of American Auto are streaming now on Peacock with ads or ad-free on Peacock Premium.

What Is American Auto About?



Per the NBC logline: "Set in Detroit, the corporate executives of Payne Motors are at a crossroads: adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard. Shaking things up is the new CEO, whose leadership, experience and savvy is only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars. Luckily, her team has some of the best minds in the business — when they aren't fighting or trying to outwit each other. From the corporate office to the factory floor, the crew of Payne Motors is driving home the laughs."