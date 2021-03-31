American Gods Creator Neil Gaiman Confirms Project Isn't Over, Despite Starz Cancellation

✖

Fans of American Gods received bad news this week as Starz declined to renew the show for a fourth season. However, reports have suggested that a miniseries or movie could wrap up the remaining dangling plot threads from the show's three-season run. Neil Gaiman, the show's executive producer and author of the novel on which it is based, confirmed that the project isn't dead yet despite not receiving a fourth season pickup. On Twitter, Gaiman wrote, "It's definitely not dead. I'm grateful to the team at Starz for the American Gods journey so far. Fremantle (who make AG) are committed to finishing the story that began in episode 1, and right now we're all just waiting to see which way forward is best, and who it'll be with."

That suggests that multiple formats are in consideration. It also suggests Freemantle is shopping the pickup around to different outlets. Netflix has a working relationship with Gaiman, as it is the home of The Sandman television adaptation and previously rescued Lucifer, based on another Gaiman creation, from cancellation. Still, there's no specific mention of who Freemantle is contacting.

American Gods ended its third season on a cliffhanger. Gaiman seemed to predict this possibility in an interview with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the new season's premiere. "If we don't get a season 4, we've ended on the single most frustrating, upsetting and maddening place that any season could possibly end," Gaiman said.

Starz's statement announcing the cancellation read, "American Gods will not return for a fourth season. Everyone at Starz is grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and our partners at Fremantle who brought author and executive producer Neil Gaiman’s ever-relevant story to life that speaks to the cultural climate of our country."

American Gods had an, at times, rocky production. Co-creators Michael Green and Bryan Fuller oversaw the first season but exited the show thereafter. Fans grew frustrated with the show's second season when it began to meander away from the novel's plot. Controversy arose when Orlando Jones claimed he was fired from the show and accused third-season showrunner Charles Eglee and Freemantle of racism, leading to an investigation by SAG-AFTRA. A handful of cast departures confused some fans, including Gillian Anderson leaving her role as Media (replace by New Media) and Kristin Chenoweth's character, Easter, being written off of the show.

Fans seemed hopeful about the show's future, believing that the new season's return to focusing on the book's plot could be a sign that the ship was writing. Those fans will have to wait and see if it get more time to finish that arc.