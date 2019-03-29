‘American Gods’ Star Unsure of the Show’s Future After Season 3

American Gods is only a matter of weeks into its second season, with audiences getting reacquainted with the war between the Old and New Gods. And while the sophomore season still has a lot more to play out, one of the series’ stars is already looking to the future.

In a recent interview with TVLine, Ian McShane teased what could be in store for the show’s recently-greenlit third season, particularly with regards to the relationship between Mr. Wednesday and Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle). As McShane put it, Season 3 will presumably address the newer bombshells that Shadow has yet to discover onscreen, but he’s not entirely sure where the series could go beyond that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Shadow has two revelations that happen with him which will have to be solved in Season 3,” McShane teases, adding that he’s not sure how much longer the Starz adaptation will run. “I’m wondering how long they can draw out the book. Will it end with Season 3, or will there be a Season 4, before Shadow takes wing on his own?”

For those who have read the book, these comments do make some sense, as there is a pretty big heel-turn that has yet to make its way into the television adaptation. In Neil Gaiman’s original American Gods novel (spoiler alert!), Shadow eventually learns that he is actually Wednesday’s son, Baldur, and that his involvement in the war between the gods was all a distraction for his father to be able to earn more power.

At this point, the Starz series is not anywhere near this revelation quite yet, with a lot of Gaiman’s original novel – including a lot of the lengthy “Lakeside” sequence – still left to explore. While it’s unclear exactly how much of the book is going to be covered in the remainder of Season 2, the notion that the Baldur reveal could be sooner than later certainly turns things on its head a little bit.

But at the same time, McShane’s uncertainty about there being a Season 4 does make sense, considering the various bits of behind-the-scenes drama that have come upon the show. Michael Green and Bryan Fuller developed the series and served as showrunners on the first season, though the duo departed prior to Season 2. The series was then put on a brief production hiatus before the Season 2 finale could be filmed, with new showrunner Jesse Alexander being ordered to stop moving forward on the series, before he himself departed from the project. Charles “Chic” Eglee was recently brought on to shepherd Season 3, but the notion that almost two years had passed between the premieres of Season 1 and Season 2 have certainly been in the back of fans’ minds.

What do you think of McShane’s comments? Do you hope that American Gods gets a fourth season (and possibly more)? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

American Gods airs Sundays on Starz.