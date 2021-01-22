America's Most Wanted Reboot Coming to Fox

✖

A staple of reality TV for multiple decades, America's Most Wanted asked viewers to lend their help in capturing criminals, with Fox bringing back the series in March, per Deadline. The new series will be hosted by Emmy-winning journalist Elizabeth Vargas, though former host John Walsh has given his blessing to this new iteration and has also confirmed he would appear if his schedule permitted it. The new series will largely follow the format of the original series, but the evidence being presented to audiences will feature the latest technological advancements, while also encouraging audiences to use the various resources at their disposal to provide promising leads.

“It is about bringing people together, it is about unifying the country together in the pursued of these criminals,” Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, Fox Entertainment, shared in a statement. “The show has the ability to create a huge impact on society and resonate with audiences. I think it represents in many ways the heart of America.”

The new series will once again collaborate with various authorities in hopes of obtaining the most comprehensive look at the crimes the can, including the FBI, U.S. Marshall’s Office, and Secret Service.

“Capturing dangerous fugitives, bringing justice to victims, and finding missing children is my lifetime’s work,” former host Walsh shared. “I am so excited to hear America’s Most Wanted is coming back and I support its return. God bless.”

The original run of the series last 25 seasons and, following its cancellation, was briefly revived by Lifetime.

According to the outlet, the original series led to the capture of 1,186 criminals, including 17 who were on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list, and helped reunite 43 missing children with their families.

Deadline notes, "Fox plans to keep America's Most Wanted very current, with each episode filming 2-3 days before air and after the previous episode has run to include an update on the cases presented in the previous week. The network will be getting word on the profiled cases prior to their broadcast, including them in promos for episodes so viewers can start sending tips ahead of time that could result in an update in the original broadcast."

This is only the latest reboot of a true-crime series, as Netflix revived Unsolved Mysteries last year.

Stay tuned for details on the new America's Most Wanted.

Are you excited to see the program return? Let us know in the comments below!