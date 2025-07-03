7 Shows to Watch While You Wait for The Bear Season 5

With the end of Season 4 of The Bear, a lot of fans are already dealing with that all-too-familiar emptiness that kicks in after watching such an emotionally intense show – one that, especially in these last episodes, managed to bring back what many see as the show’s golden era. From the start, the story pulled viewers in by mixing the chaos of the kitchen with deeply personal struggles, giving us a raw look at the weight of expectations, past trauma, and especially the pressure of trying to stay afloat professionally. But while we wait for the next season, there’s a great chance to dive into other shows that offer a similarly intense experience.

No matter the setting, The Bear shares something with plenty of other series that fans can connect with. So if you’re looking for something that hits the same notes, here are 7 shows to check out while you wait for Season 5 to arrive.

1) Sweetbitter

Those who enjoy The Bear will relate to the intense work environment, the dynamics between teammates, and the ongoing sense of being on the edge in Sweetbitter. The show follows Tess (Ella Purnell), a young woman from the countryside who moves to New York and starts working at an upscale restaurant. The story explores the chaotic world of fine dining while tracking Tess’s personal growth as she deals with strict hierarchies, inflated egos, and her own loneliness in the big city.

Sweetbitter presents the restaurant as a highly competitive space where pressure and personal conflict build up behind a façade of professionalism. It doesn’t reach the same emotional depth or technical mastery as The Bear, but it offers an engaging perspective on how personal life and kitchen work can blur together and start to consume each other.

Stream Sweetbitter on Starz.

2) The Studio

Here, the setting isn’t a kitchen, but the comparison to the daily tension of a professional environment in constant crisis still holds up. Created by Seth Rogen, The Studio is a behind-the-scenes satire of a major movie studio, following executives as they juggle artist egos, box office pressure, and industry demands. The show leans into the absurdity of it all, but also makes sharp observations about creativity, authenticity, and the real tension between art and commerce.

Just like Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) in The Bear tries to save a broken restaurant with impossibly high standards, the characters in The Studio are fighting to stay relevant amid corporate chaos and creative insecurity. That sense of urgency, the emotionally charged relationships, and also the looming burnout of professionals who care deeply about their work are what make these two shows feel unexpectedly aligned.

Stream The Studio on Apple TV+.

3) Atlanta

Atlanta is simply a solid pick when it comes to shows that focus on characters searching for meaning and identity under both professional and personal pressure – something that The Bear also explores in depth. The show follows Earn (Donald Glover) and his cousin Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry), better known as the rapper Paper Boi, as they try to make a name for themselves in Atlanta’s music scene. The show blends social commentary, comedy, drama, and even surrealism, and is widely recognized for its narrative freedom and bold creative choices.

Both productions share a modern, stylized sensibility, with a particular focus on episodes that deal with trauma, family, and the weight of expectations – often in uncomfortable but necessary ways. However, the main difference lies in tone: Atlanta leans more into experimentation and unpredictability, while The Bear grounds its storytelling in a more raw and realistic emotional approach.

Stream Atlanta on Hulu.

4) Kitchen Confidential

Based on Anthony Bourdain’s book, Kitchen Confidential isn’t the most well-known series, but it’s another option that dives into the world of gastronomy. Starring Bradley Cooper as a troubled chef trying to rebuild his career at an upscale restaurant, it could even be seen as an early precursor to The Bear. It only lasted one season, but blends kitchen chaos with over-the-top humor and absurd situations.

Kitchen Confidential definitely doesn’t have the same emotional depth as The Bear, but it helps contextualize the mythos of the “bad boy chef” – an archetype that The Bear approaches with much more realism and humanity. Still, for those drawn to the aesthetics of professional cooking and the fast-paced world behind the scenes, it’s worth a watch. Just keep in mind: the sitcom tone and short runtime make it feel more like a quick preview than a complete TV show.

5) Fleabag

Like The Bear, Fleabag understands that external chaos is often just a reflection of internal turmoil. The show follows a woman in London as she struggles with grief, guilt, and failed relationships – all while breaking the fourth wall with ironic, disarming commentary that gives the series its sharp humor. It’s a production that quickly became a benchmark for crafting a character who is at once cynical, vulnerable, and deeply human.

Both shows focus on characters who can’t outrun their trauma and find, in their work (whether it’s a kitchen, a café, or anywhere that demands total concentration) a temporary escape from emotional pain. Fleabag leans more into comedy and theatricality, but it shares the same existential weight that Carmy carries throughout the seasons of The Bear.

Stream Fleabag on Prime Video.

6) Shameless

What brings Shameless closer to The Bear is its honest portrayal of broken characters trying to survive emotionally, financially, and psychologically (and as a bonus, Jeremy Allen White stars in both). The show centers on the Gallagher family, led by Fiona (Emmy Rossum), who takes on the responsibilities of raising her siblings while their alcoholic father comes and goes. Set in Chicago, just like The Bear, the series is raw, chaotic, and unfiltered in depicting the struggles of families living in poverty and doing whatever it takes to get by.

In short, if one production uses the tension of a kitchen as a metaphor for anxiety and trauma, the other leans on a dysfunctional family to show the effects of neglect and the grit of resilience. Both explore what it feels like to experience abandonment and the burden of responsibilities no one chose. It’s also a great chance to see more of Jeremy Allen White’s standout work (especially since Shameless marked his breakout role).

Stream Shameless on Paramount+.

7) Succession

At first glance, these two shows might seem completely unrelated, but the connection lies in the stress and pressure their characters face. Succession follows the Roy family, owners of a media empire, as they battle for power, revisit old traumas, and fuel resentments during board meetings and family dinners. The series, which has won multiple Emmys, is known for its razor-sharp dialogue, morally complex characters, and a script that’s as cutting as it is darkly funny.

Despite their very different settings, Succession stands alongside The Bear because both explore extreme pressure in personal relationships intertwined with running a business. Like Carmy, Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) and his siblings are always on the brink of emotional collapse, struggling with expectations, legacy, and their own failures. Both shows reveal how work can become a distorted reflection of unresolved trauma in a very accurate and genuine way.

Stream Succession on Max.