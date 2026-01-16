An Iconic Animated Series Just Got The Spin-Off We’ve All Been Waiting For (And It’s Now Streaming on Disney+)

As iconic animated series go, it doesn’t get much better than Phineas and Ferb. The Disney Channel series first debuted in 2007 and ran for four seasons following stepbrothers Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher who take on an adventure or a grand project every day to maximize their summer vacation — much to the annoyance and irritation of Phineas’ older sister, Candace. The series introduced fans to a lot of epic hijinks as well as great characters, including the evil scientist Dr. Doofenshmirtz and the boys’ secret agent pet Perry the Platypus. Last year, ten years after the series’ end, Phineas and Ferb returned with new episodes and now, one of those beloved supporting characters is also getting their time to shin.

Debuting on Disney+ on January 16th is Agent P, Under C, a new series of shorts featuring Perry the Platypus giving the beloved character a chance to shine in eight new shorts as he hops into action as his alter ego, Agent P. All eight shorts will be available to stream on the 16th.

Perry the Platypus Isn’t Alone in Arriving on Disney+

PHINEAS AND FERB – “Model Pack” (Disney) PERRY

Agent P, Under C follows Perry the Platypus, who returns as his alter ego Agent P, as he takes on a new undercover mission to stop animal enemies from rival spy organization A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. (the Alliance of Nefarious Animals That Has an Exceptionally Memorable Acronym.) However, Perry isn’t alone in arriving on Disney+. Season 5 of Phineas and Ferb is also coming to Disney+ this month, offering up all new episodes of the beloved series. Fans will get to watch Perry do his double life thing as Agent P there as well, which in our book is a double win.

As for what to expect with the new episodes of Phineas and Ferb outside of Agent P, fans can expect more of the stepbrothers maximizing their summer vacation. Per Disney+, the new season of Phineas and Ferb follows the inventive stepbrothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candice is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P, whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tri-State Area.

All eight shorts for Agent P, Under C are now streaming on Disney+.

