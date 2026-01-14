36 Years Ago Today, This Classic Simpsons Episode Started Two Of The Show’s Biggest Traditions

36 years ago today, The Simpsons launched some of the animated series’ decades long traditions with its second ever episode. The Simpsons has had one of the wildest trajectories in all of animation over the years. It might have started out with a rather quiet Christmas special, but the series has since gone on for 37 seasons with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. It’s got elements of each episodes that fans have taken for granted after all this time, and there are a few traditions that wouldn’t have started without one episode in particular.

36 years ago today, on January 14, 1990, The Simpsons aired its second ever episode, “Bart the Genius,” and with it launched a few major mainstays that would be a part of the animated series in the many years that followed. This not only included its opening sequence with the first look at Bart at the chalkboard, the first couch gag ever seen, and the very first time that Bart ever said his once massive catchphrase (that became a merchandising marvel), “Eat my shorts!” There’s just so much packed in here.

The Simpsons First Had Its Opening 36 Years Ago Today

“Bart the Genius” was the second ever episode of The Simpsons, and was the very first time that the animated series actually was the animated series. The series’ premiere was famously not the first ever episode actually produced, but “Bart the Genius” was the first real episode that fans ever got to see. This was the episode with the most weight on it too as it was going to set the stage for all of the regular outings for the franchise to come from that point on. Especially with its focus on Bart.

Bart was a huge aspect of The Simpsons in its earliest seasons, and fans will likely recognize that he ended up starring in most of its episodes with a major focus. That was the case for “Bart the Genius” as it helped to establish his more rambunctious nature as he hilariously cheats at scrabble, sprays graffiti at school making fun of his principal, and this gets him in trouble when he sees Martin ratting him out. This is the first time Bart ever utters “Eat my shorts” in response to Martin trying to explain why he tattled, and the real episode goes on from there.

When the kids are taking an aptitude test, Bart ends up switching his own test with Martin’s after the two of them continue to bicker even more and it gets the school to think he’s much smarter than he actually is. He manages to keep the lie up through most of the episode before it all naturally crashes down as the episode comes to an end. This is where we get the major dynamic between Bart and Homer in the series’ future as he threatens him after he confesses about lying on the test in the first place.

The Simpsons Started Its Biggest Traditions 36 Years Ago Today

The Simpsons started out at a much quieter place, and is almost unrecognizable compared to how it is in the latest episodes. But these traditions remained in place with the series for all this time. Although there are a few seasons of the series that wiped out its couch gags in favor of the animated series extending its runtime for the story, it and the chalkboard gag are now iconic pieces of the franchise that fans still love after all this time.

“Eat my shorts” is in a much different kind of place in the modern day, however. The Simpsons started out with a huge focus on Bart as it was the maximum appeal to the public at large. Bart was the star of the series, and got the most attention. That also included merchandise and other standout releases. “Eat my shorts” was seen on all sorts of T-shirts and other memorabilia, and was a big part of the series early on. But after all this time, it’s not longer as important as The Simpsons has shifted away from this version of Bart.

Bart is still very much a prankster, and he’s still very much at odds with his father after all this time, but it’s nowhere near as hard edged as it was all those years ago. The series has evolved from this view of the Simpsons after all these years, but we wouldn’t be where we are now without this early incarnation setting the stage for these long time traditions to come. Traditions that fans had no ideas would be continuing nearly 40 years later with no end in sight.

