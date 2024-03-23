And Just Like That... Loses Fan-Favorite Star Before Season 3

And Just Like That... has become a unique continuation of Sex in the City, folding a number of new characters into the world's melodrama — and apparently, it's time to say goodbye to another one of them. On Friday, it was confirmed that Karen Pittman will not be reprising her role of Dr. Nya Wallace in Season 3 of And Just Like That... Pittman's exit from the show is reportedly due to her scheduling conflicts with other projects. This is the second instance of an And Just Like That... cast member exiting before Season 3, with Sara Ramirez no longer set to play the controversial character Che Diaz.

"It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like That...," a Max spokesperson said in a statement. "As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others. Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn't possible. Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of Season 3 of And Just Like That... Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors."

Is And Just Like That... Renewed for Season 3?

In August of 2023, HBO confirmed that And Just Like That... has been renewed for a third season. Plot details and an exact release date have yet to be confirmed at this time.

"We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors," said executive producer Michael Patrick King in a press release. "And Just Like That… here comes season 3."

"We are delighted to share that since the launch of season 2, And Just Like That... ranks as the #1 Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date," added Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey. "As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where season 3 will take our favorite New Yorkers."

What Is And Just Like That... About?

The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The series is executive produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. King also wrote the series along with Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. King directed the series along with Gillian Robespierre, Cynthia Nixon, Anu Valia and Nisha Ganatra. The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.

