Sara Ramirez Exits And Just Like That… Ahead of Season 3

It's time to say goodbye to Che Diaz. On Monday, reports confirmed that Sara Ramirez, who has portrayed the character across And Just Like That...'s first two seasons, will not be involved in the upcoming third season of the Sex and the City sequel series.

Rumors have swirled as of late that Ramirez had been axed from And Just Like That..., with some theorizing that it was as a result of their social media posts about the Irsael-Hamas war. Reportedly, Ramirez's exit was because Che "had reached a natural conclusion" and was unrelated to their social media presence or politics.

Who Is Che Diaz?

Introduced in the first season of And Just Like That..., Che Diaz is a nonbinary standup comedian who co-hosts a podcast with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), and eventually becomes a love interest of Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon). The onscreen couple broke up in Season 2. Along the way, the character of Che was met with a lot of backlash from viewers on social media, something that Ramirez themselves directly responded to.

"Other people's opinions of a character — that's not something I can allow into my process," Ramirez explained in a June 2022 interview with Variety. "I choose what I receive, right? That's the beauty of being grown — I don't have to receive everything!"

Is And Just Like That... Renewed for Season 3?

In August of 2023, HBO confirmed that And Just Like That... has been renewed for a third season. Plot details and an exact release date have yet to be confirmed at this time.

"We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors," said executive producer Michael Patrick King in a press release. "And Just Like That… here comes season 3."

"We are delighted to share that since the launch of season 2, And Just Like That... ranks as the #1 Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date," added Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey. "As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where season 3 will take our favorite New Yorkers."

What Is And Just Like That... About?

The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The series is executive produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. King also wrote the series along with Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. King directed the series along with Gillian Robespierre, Cynthia Nixon, Anu Valia and Nisha Ganatra. The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.

