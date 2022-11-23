Andor Episode 12 Delivers Thrilling Finale for Star Wars Fans

The Andor finale is now streaming on Disney+, and Star Wars fans are raving about it, and the series as a whole! Andor Episode 12, "Rix Road" was a beautiful convergence of storylines from the various main characters of the sordid ensemble (Imperials, Rebels, and those caught between), as well as a major thematic climax for the series and its titular character, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). We even got an exciting reveal that deepens the importance of Cassian's story in the larger Star Wars Saga – in all its grand themes of destiny. With writer/showrunner Tony Gilroy and director Benjamin Caron (The Crown) managing to land the ship so masterfully in Andor's final 'Homecoming Arc' over episodes 11 and 12, Star Wars fans have every reason to be celebrating the achievement. And every reason to already be thirsting for Andor Season 2.

Best Star Wars TV Finale The #ANDOR finale is nothing short of masterful. Tremendously powerful. It's one of the most rousing pieces of #StarWars I've ever experienced, & one of the most beautiful season finales I've ever seen. There are four scenes that will 100% be ALL be all-time favorites for me. pic.twitter.com/pF3ZuprXdV — Alden Diaz 🎙 (@ThatAldenDiaz) November 23, 2022 We invite you to argue differently.

Andor Is Proud Episode 12 of #Andor is out. That's it!!! What a journey. I'm grateful for everyone involved in this project. We made it during a very difficult time and we achieved what we set out to do. I'm so proud to be part of this family. pic.twitter.com/OzTGGU9PBp — diego luna (@diegoluna_) November 23, 2022 Andor star Diego Luna is taking a well-deserved victory lap right now.

Build Your Own Demise One of the Best Post Credit scene of Star Wars#Andor #StarWars pic.twitter.com/LoXg0NzjEY — sanmeyo🜃 (@sandeep_sanmeyo) November 23, 2022 #Andor | spoilers BRO CASSIAN WAS LITERALLY BUILDING THE DEATH STAR I'M UNWELL pic.twitter.com/CenmqEKQ61 — helo 🖤🤍💜 (fan acc) (@s0ftbatch) November 23, 2022 Andor has done for Rogue One what few prequel stories ever achieve: deepening the story we know in some truly remarkable ways. Having Cassian Andor locked in prison building the weapon that would eventually kill him (but that he would ultimately help defeat) is just one mind-blowing thought this show leaves you with.

This Unreal Special Star Wars TV #Andor is a piece of SW that we've truly never seen before. Takes the rich themes that we all know and love and amplifies them to fresher, darker, angrier, beautiful places. Fucking unreal how special it is. Not just one of the best SW projects, but one of the best seasons of TV. pic.twitter.com/OrJRBdqnpd — Josh (@joshdwoodbury) November 23, 2022 Andor has blown more than just Star Wars fans away – it's making the entire TV industry take notice, slowly but surely.

Maarva's Sweet Revenge when i die, put my ashes in a brick and have brasso beat fascists with it #andor pic.twitter.com/z8mm6tDnBZ — savi 🥭 (@andorisms) November 23, 2022 #andor spoilers maarva seeing brasso beat the shit out of some fascists with her stone pic.twitter.com/AesVl708Cu — moe is in her feral andor era (@jynmystardust) November 23, 2022 #andor spoilers brasso using maarva's stone to just absolutely deck imperials, she was definitely part of this riot and she slayed! pic.twitter.com/y0OqhruD9p — savi 🥭 (@andorisms) November 23, 2022 The details in Andor are next-level – like Brasso beating down Imperials with the brick made of Maarva Andor's remains. Perfection.

Speeches Hit Different #Andor spoilers "Tell him he knows everything he needs to know and feels everything he needs to know. And when the day comes and those two pull together, he will be an unstoppable force for good" pic.twitter.com/CIMDw8s9Nh — Lalo 🛡 ANDOR FINALE (@clonehumor) November 23, 2022 andor spoilers #andor "i love him more than anything he could ever do wrong." pic.twitter.com/lzDAU8qkhw — ash (@andorlorians) November 23, 2022 One of the most brilliant things about the epic writing and monologues of Andor is just how powerfully they draw upon our knowledge of how the Star Wars Saga ultimately unfolds to add new levels of relevance and meaning to the words. And even if you don't know what comes next, it's impossible not to feel the weight of the words anyway.

Don't Need A Force Ghost Maarva's speech is easily one of the best and most inspiring moments ever in Star Wars #Andor pic.twitter.com/4bfbOxSJkx — chris (@chrisdadeviant) November 23, 2022 Andor is making people reconsider what they need from a Star Wars story. Space wizards, laser swords, and ghost-mentors are not needed to make the series I C O N I C.

The Baddest #Andor spoilers

.

.

.

.

Can we talk about how much of a big brain Mon Mothma is. She clocked her driver as a spy, ran him around in circles constantly, and now used him to set up her getting rid of her shitty husband to cover for her helping the rebellion. That's a bad bitch pic.twitter.com/gmgPrtSyHj — Hell || Andor spoilers (@hellikait) November 23, 2022 Genevieve O'Reilly has taken ownership of Mon Mothma, and we are all better for it.