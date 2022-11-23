Andor Episode 12 Delivers Thrilling Finale for Star Wars Fans

By Kofi Outlaw

The Andor finale is now streaming on Disney+, and Star Wars fans are raving about it, and the series as a whole! Andor Episode 12, "Rix Road" was a beautiful convergence of storylines from the various main characters of the sordid ensemble (Imperials, Rebels, and those caught between), as well as a major thematic climax for the series and its titular character, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). We even got an exciting reveal that deepens the importance of Cassian's story in the larger Star Wars Saga – in all its grand themes of destiny. 

With writer/showrunner Tony Gilroy and director Benjamin Caron (The Crown) managing to land the ship so masterfully in Andor's final 'Homecoming Arc' over episodes 11 and 12, Star Wars fans have every reason to be celebrating the achievement. And every reason to already be thirsting for Andor Season 2. 

Best Star Wars TV Finale

We invite you to argue differently.

Andor Is Proud

Andor star Diego Luna is taking a well-deserved victory lap right now.

Build Your Own Demise

Andor has done for Rogue One what few prequel stories ever achieve: deepening the story we know in some truly remarkable ways. Having Cassian Andor locked in prison building the weapon that would eventually kill him (but that he would ultimately help defeat) is just one mind-blowing thought this show leaves you with.

This Unreal Special Star Wars TV

Andor has blown more than just Star Wars fans away – it's making the entire TV industry take notice, slowly but surely.

Maarva's Sweet Revenge

The details in Andor are next-level – like Brasso beating down Imperials with the brick made of Maarva Andor's remains. Perfection.

Best Andor Legacy Tweets

They weren't tweets: they were prophecies.

Speeches Hit Different

One of the most brilliant things about the epic writing and monologues of Andor is just how powerfully they draw upon our knowledge of how the Star Wars Saga ultimately unfolds to add new levels of relevance and meaning to the words.

And even if you don't know what comes next, it's impossible not to feel the weight of the words anyway.

Don't Need A Force Ghost

Andor is making people reconsider what they need from a Star Wars story. Space wizards, laser swords, and ghost-mentors are not needed to make the series I C O N I C.

The Baddest

Genevieve O'Reilly has taken ownership of Mon Mothma, and we are all better for it.

No One Was Wasted

Andor's finale made use of just about every single character we saw in the intial arc of the series. Every person that was part of that Ferrix community stepped up – even young Wilmon Paak (Muhannad Bhaier).

