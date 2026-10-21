Spider-Man’s Coolest Disney+ Series Confirms Work on Future Seasons Ahead of Season 2 Launch

There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of Marvel Television right now, but it seems fans of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man can rest easy knowing that it will continue for at least a few more years. While promoting the second season of the animated hit at New York Comic Con, series creator Jeff Trammell revealed that the show’s team is already working not just on the third season that was ordered some time ago, but also on a potential fourth, although Marvel Studios has never officially indicated whether the latter season will actually be produced.

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As with another acclaimed Marvel animated series, X-Men ’97, the interval between the first two seasons of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has been long, with the first having premiered in 2025 and the second not set to do so until January 2027. While speaking to Collider, Trammell described how the series receiving a Season 3 renewal at the same time Season 1 was released, has allowed the team to get further along in the process of Season 3 ahead of Season 2, so the wait between them will hopefully be somewhat shorter. Trammell then continued by declaring that, “I don’t know what I can say, and no one’s stopping me, so I’m gonna say we’re already working on Seasons 3 and 4 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is an Animated Hit

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Taking place in an alternate reality of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows a high-school age Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) who, early in his crime fighting career, is recruited by Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) rather than Tony Stark/Iron Man and the Avengers like Tom Holland’s version was in Captain America: Civil War. Though Norman is passionate about using Oscorp’s resources and innovations to support Peter’s superhero work and help the wider world in other ways, his more ruthless, sometimes reckless tactics eventually lead Peter to end their partnership and resume operating as an independent superhero. Peter’s development is also paralleled with that of classmate Lonnie Lincoln (Eugene Byrd,) whose personal problems put him on the path to becoming the supervillain Tombstone. Promotion for Season 2 has focused on its adaptation of the initial Venom comic book storyline and the introduction of Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, among other elements.

Season 1 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man received critical acclaim, with praise specifically focusing on how it modernized the kind of relatable coming of age stories featured in classic Spider-Man comics while also using the alternate universe context to create unique crossover arcs with other Marvel characters (Marvel TV fan favorite Charlie Cox voices Matt Murdock/Daredevil in his first animated project, for example.) Given this, the news that the series may continue for as many as 3 new seasons, with those seasons following one another quicker than Season 2 did with 1, is a delight for fans of Spidey, who was already enjoying something of an onscreen renaissance at the moment. Unfortunately, however, it’s worth reiterating that Trammell’s words are not an official confirmation that Season 4 will definitely be greenlit or released, especially during Marvel TV’s current era of fluctuation, which already saw the studio reversing course and cancelling Wonder Man shortly after announcing its renewal for a second season.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 premieres January 13, 2027 on Disney+.