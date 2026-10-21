5 1980s Cartoon Theme Songs That Gen X Kids Can Still Sing, Even If They Don’t Remember Any Episodes

The 1980s were one of the best decades for cartoons. Almost 100 animated shows debuted in those ten years and with those came their theme songs. While many animated series today opt for shorter, generic openings with brief themes, the 80s did the opposite. Shows had long introductions with recognizable themes that have stuck in viewers’ minds ever since. Sometimes the theme songs are even more memorable than the shows themselves.

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Here are five theme songs that kids from Generation X can still sing, even if they don’t remember anything else. Who knows, you might find yourself singing along to some of them.

5.) The Raccoons End Credits Theme (1985)

The Raccoons originated as a Canadian animated series with five seasons and 60 episodes, plus four specials. It aired on CBC from November 1985 to March 1991, before making its way to the United States, where it aired on the Disney Channel from July 1985 to August 1992. The star of the series was Bert Raccoon and his friends Ralph and Melissa Raccoon. It revolves around their struggles to protect the forest in which they live from a greedy aardvark millionaire named Cyril Sneer. They, along with their fellow forest residents, work together to stop his schemes, and eventually Sneer changes his ways to become an anti-hero. Originally, the series took place in a more real-world setting and featured humans, but they were removed in the second season in favor of a fantasy world more akin to Zootopia.

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The main theme of The Raccoons is a fairly basic instrumental, and the main focus is more on the visuals. But the end credits theme for the series is unique and memorable, especially from season two on. The end credits theme was called “Run With Us.” It was written by Kevin Gillis, Jon Stroll, and Steve Lunt. In season one, it was sung by Steve Lunt. After Lisa Lougheed, a cast member, recorded a cover of the song, that version became the end theme starting in season two until the end of the series. “Run With Us” would go on to become a cult hit, with listeners often remarking that it was too good to be at the end of a cartoon. A testament to its popularity, it is the fifth most popular cover song on the YouTube channel of the Transformers-themed rock band The Cybetronic Spree, and it is a favorite song with audiences at the concerts. Speaking of Transformers…

4.) The Transformers (1984)

Premiering in 1984, the hit animated series The Transformers (commonly referred to as Generation One) introduced the Cybertronian civil war to audiences, kickstarting a 42-year legacy that continues to be popular today. The series aired from September 1984 to November 1987, with a total of 98 episodes and an animated film in 1986 (a film known for its character deaths and its music). A glorified (but awesome) toy commercial, the series followed the thousands-of-years-long war between the heroic Autobots and the evil forces of the Decepticons as it made its way to Earth and later out into the galaxy. The Autobots were led by Optimus Prime and later Rodimus Prime, while the Decepticons were led by Megatron and later Galvatron. Immensely popular, the show evolved into a franchise that has spanned countless projects spread across many mediums, including other animated shows, comics, and live-action films.

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While most series today use primarily clips from the show in their opening, The Transformers opening was all original animation. The theme was written and performed by Clifford Kinder and Anne Bryant (credited as Kinder & Bryant). With super simple lyrics, it was easy to understand and easily ingrained in the brains of the audience. If someone says “Transformers,” someone is likely to sing “robots in disguise” out of sheer impulse. Though the lyrics remained the same in seasons two and three, barring an added “ah-ahh in season three, the instrumentation changed to fit the differing tones of the seasons. In the 1986 film, the theme was changed completely to be a heavy power-metal song by Lion, which has become as iconic as the film it’s in.

3.) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987)

Based on comic book characters by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles aired its pilot as a five-part miniseries in 1987, but its first season run didn’t begin until 1988. It aired until 1996 after ten seasons and a whopping 193 episodes. The series followed Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo, four turtles that were exposed to a strange mutagen that turned them humanoid. Under the tutelage of Master Splinter, a man who was turned into a humanoid rat by the same mutagen, they become skilled ninjas that love pizza and skateboarding. Operating from the sewers, they work together to use their skills to protect the people of New York City, as well as fight the people who threaten them and Master Splinter.

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Say “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” and any child of the 80s is likely to shout “turtles in a half shell, turtle power.” The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme song was written by Dennis C. Brown, who composed the music, and Chuck Lorre, who wrote the lyrics. Chuck Lorre is known as the “king of sitcoms,” creating hit shows like Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory. The theme is so iconic that it has been used across many of the projects throughout the franchise. That’s why it is a theme song that fans are sure to remember whether they know the series well or not.

2.) DuckTales (1987)

A big year for animation, DuckTales premiered in 1987 and ran until 1990. The series aired for four seasons and over 100 episodes. Based on comic books by Carl Banks, the series followed Scrooge McDuck and his grandnephews Huey, Louie, and Dewey. Originally living with Donald Duck, they went to live with Scrooge when Donald enlisted in the US Navy. Scrooge and his grandnephews go on various adventures, often looking for treasure or stopping villains from stealing Scrooge’s valuables and money. Scrooge, who is based on the famous character from A Christmas Carol and was the character in the Disney take on the film, didn’t like them at first, but as they prove themselves, he warms up to them. Very popular, DuckTales has spawned countless adaptations in everything from new comic books to new movies and a reboot series in 2017.

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The theme song for DuckTales is iconic and instantly recognizable. It was written and composed by Mark Mueller and sung by Jeff Pescetto. The chorus of the song is memorable and can easily become an earworm, especially with its “woo-oo.” Any fan of the series is sure to remember that song. A lengthened instrumental theme was created for use in DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp in 1990, and rearranged for the 2017 reboot. The lyrics, adjusted slightly, were also rerecorded by Felicia Barton.

1.) Thundercats (1985)

Thundercats is arguably one of the most well-known cartoons of the 1980s. The series, based on characters created by Tobin Wolf, featured a group of cat-like humanoid aliens who work as a team known as Thundercats on a planet called Third Earth. Awakening there after crashing while in suspended animation following an escape from their home planet, they establish a base. Their enemies find them there, and their fight continues. But the planet is also home to its own villain, a demonic, mummified sorcerer. The Thundercats pose a risk to his rule, and he vows to destroy them so that he can continue to rule unabated. The series aired for four seasons and a total of 130 episodes from 1985 to 1989. A new live-action film has long been in development, with fans told not to give up hope.

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The Thundercats theme song was written by Bernard Hoffer. With easily memorized lyrics and a killer instrumental track, the theme was a hit. Providing viewers with the background of the series, just in case they may be new to the show, it pairs high-energy music and vocals with stunning visuals and cool sound effects from the episodes. Ending with an iconic “Thundercats… hooooo,” even Gen Z kids may know it from their parents shouting it while reminiscing about their childhood shows. This is another song audiences at The Cybertronic Spree concerts love to hear and sing along to. That’s the power of the Thundercats!

What was your favorite 80s cartoon theme? Let us know in the comments.