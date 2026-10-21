VisionQuest Reveals That The MCU’s Newest Villain Has Had Several Big Crossovers, Including Characters We Haven’t Seen In Years

VisionQuest Episodes 3 and 4 continue to build out the corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe occupied by The Vision (Paul Bettany) and his AI brethren. The premiere episodes saw Vision and Co. hunted by the MCU’s latest villain character, “The Paladin,” a ruthless mercenary and bounty hunter bound to an ancient order of hunters. Played by Todd Stashwick (Star Trek: Picard), Paladin is already becoming a fan favorite, and the franchise isn’t wasting any time weaving him deeper into its lore.

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In Episode 3, “Reboot,” Paladin is licking his wounds after The Vision and his “son,” Tommy/Thomas Shepherd (Ruaridh Moliica), thrashed him. While speaking to his manager, “The Handler” (Diane Morgan), we get to know a bit more about Paladin, and just how active he’s been in the MCU.

Paladin Has Battled Two MCU Vigilantes & One Monster

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During the conversation between Paladin and The Handler, we learn that the mercenary has gone up against The Punisher out in Brooklyn (“Just a punishing disagreement with an old friend.”), Jack Russell/Werewolf by Night (“A perfectly reasonable fella by day.”), and Daredevil (“If you can’t take the heat, stay out of Hell’s Kitchen.”). Paladin may have gone up against the two vigilantes and monstrous hero, and lived, but he didn’t do it without some pretty bad injuries. The Punisher apparently blew an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) that left Paladin with shrapnel in his gut; Werewolf by Night sank teeth into him, and Daredevil’s “steel-fiber billy club” left him with a concussion.

Still, it’s a testament to Paladin’s training, skill, and resources that he walked away from all those fights able to fight again. Or that he still has the gall to go after an actual Avenger like The Vision. Paladin clearly may have overstepped, though, because he nearly lost his life battling the likes of the Vision, but luckily he had help from an organization we haven’t seen in years…

The Ten Rings Is Still Operating

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The Ten Rings organization has been featured in the MCU since the first Iron Man movie. However, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings pulled back the curtain on the true criminal syndicate and its leader, Xu Wenu, father of Shang-Chi. The crimelord died in the final act of the film, leaving inheritance for both of his children: Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) inherited the mystical artifacts known as the Ten Rings, while his sister, Xu Xialing (Meng’er Zhang), took over the Ten Rings syndicate. It now seems that arms dealing in elite weaponry and armor is part of the Ten Rings’ earnings schedule.

VisionQuest is reminding Marvel fans just how fun the crossover connections of the MCU really are when done right. In just one scene Paladin is established as a major figure in the Marc/espionage world, who could routinely pop up in other projects without it feeling out of place or unwelcome. Add that to the list of ways this series is sweeping up loose bits and pieces of MCU lore and fashioning them into exciting new storylines and possibilities.

VisionQuest is now streaming on Disney+.