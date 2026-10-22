Daisy Ridley Cast in TV Reboot of Iconic 1960s Sci-Fi Franchise

In 1961, a terrifying sci-fi movie depicted a future in which global warming was going to kill us all. The polar ice caps were melting, temperatures were rising, and if it couldn’t be stopped, humanity would face extinction. In typical ’60s fashion, the solution to the crisis was a super-powered submarine firing nukes into space, if it could first avoid deadly underwater hazards, saboteurs, and apocalyptic religious zealots. That movie was Irwin Allen’s Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, and the problem in it wasn’t carbon pollution, but Earth’s Van Allen radiation belt being set on fire by meteors. Only by somehow creating a nuclear explosion in space would the fire burn itself out, and the belt detach from Earth. It’s silly-sounding science now, but disaster-movie master Allen played it straight, and the heavy-hitting cast included Walter Pidgeon, Joan Fontaine, Barbara Eden, Peter Lorre, and Frankie Avalon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movie was adapted into a TV series in 1964, and things weren’t quite as grim on the small screen. The Seaview submarine survived, reusing the movie sets, but a more budget-conscious cast was led by Richard Basehart and David Hedison. Like so many TV sci-fi shows, it started with serious sci-fi and gradually bowed to network demands to make things lighter. A submarine that initially dealt with potential nuclear war and climate collapse, began, over the course of four seasons, to face aliens, dinosaurs, immortals, and even leprechauns. Naturally, there’s a new reboot in the works, and it just got its Rey of hope, as reported by Variety.

Daisy Ridley Will Play Twins in Paramount+ Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea Reboot

IMAGE COURTESY OF ABC

It’s not entirely clear whether this updated eight-episode series is a straight-up remake or legacy sequel. Daisy Ridley plays a character named Lee Crane, which was the name of a character played by Robert Sterling in the movie and Hedison on the TV series. According to the official synopsis, Crane “is pulled into a classified government program after a catastrophic Arctic expedition claims the life of her twin sister.” Here’s where it gets interesting: “At the center of the program is the USS Seaview, a retro-futuristic submarine found entombed in the ice, marked with symbols from a history that shouldn’t exist, and it powers up only when Lee steps aboard.”

Now, when it also says the show will involve, “a hidden truth about the oceans, an erased chapter of human history and the once-thought mythical city of Atlantis,” this all implies that perhaps the TV show is going to be treated as canon, albeit classified, or possibly from an alternate reality. If the submarine “recognizes” Lee, she’s clearly a descendant of a prior crew member. In the original franchise, the Seaview was part of the US nuclear triad, and no mystery to the government, though it also existed in the then-future 1970s, so alternate timelines are baked into the IP a little bit.

Play video

Akiva Goldsman, who previously wrote a not-especially beloved Lost in Space reboot movie (also an Irwin Allen property), will write and produce, while the more popular WandaVision and Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman will direct and executive produce. The original series doesn’t have the same kind of loud, vocal fan base some other sci-fi shows do, so even if they mess it up, it’s not likely to anger too many people. How many of you reading this already knew there was a character named Lee Crane in the original? How many are waiting to be furious if it turns out this is just a gender-flip rather than a descendant with the same name? We’re guessing fewer than can sway the ratings one way or the other.

But if you are a big Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea fan — movie or TV — speak up! Let us see your thoughts surface in comments.