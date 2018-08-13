‘Animaniacs’ Reboot Storyboard Artist Shares Yakko, Wakko, and Dot Sketch

While the Animaniacs reboot scheduled to land on Hulu at some point in the future has mostly been under wraps, production does appear to have started, and a storyboard artist has shared a sketch of the three protagonists, Yakko, Wakko, and Dot, over on Twitter.

Artist Karl Hadrika announced earlier today on the social media platform that they had begun storyboarding on the Animaniacs reboot. Hadrika included a sketch of the Warner brothers (and sister) physically harassing a cartoonist, likely himself, while they tried to work. It’s unlikely that the sketch is representative of the actual style of the new series, but it’s frankly impossible to tell. You can check out the tweet below:

The reason it’s impossible to say whether this sketch is anything more than a quick doodle is because Hulu, Amblin Television, and Warner Bros. Animation have been quiet on the Animaniacs front since announcing the reboot in January of this year. Even so, little tidbits as to the production of the show have come out on Twitter since then, though nothing concrete like an official first look.

While little is known about the reboot, the original press release confirms the return of Yakko, Wakko, and Dot as well as fan-favorite characters Pinky and the Brain. The Animaniacs reboot is currently expected to begin streaming on Hulu in 2020.