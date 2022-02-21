On Monday, Netflix broke the hearts of fans with the announcement that Another Life, the sci-fi series that debuted its sophomore season late last year, has been cancelled after two seasons. The series, which centers on a family split apart after an unidentified flying object lands on Earth, was led by Battlestar Galactica and The Flash alum Katee Sackhoff, and genre fans definitely enjoyed seeing her in the role. Sackhoff broke her silence about the cancellation in a tweet that you can find below, not only thanking “everyone” who checked out the series, but the cast and crew “for always working so hard and being prepared.” As Sackhoff, who both starred in and executive produced the series, put it, it seems like more seasons of Another Life are “not in the cards.”

I’d like to thank everyone single person who watched & supported Another Life on @netflix To our crew & cast thank you for always working so hard & being prepared. I wish we could do more seasons but sadly it’s just not in the cards 🚀 See you on the next adventure ❤️ Love Niko — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) February 21, 2022

In Another Life, Niko (Sackhoff) leads a team to uncover the object’s origin and establish first contact with the alien race that sent it while her husband Erik investigates the anomaly from Earth. The second season picks up right after Niko watches the alien race that sent the object to destroy a planet and her mission to save everyone on Earth becomes more dire and urgent. The series also stars Justin Chatwin, Dillon Casey, Shannon Chan-Kent, Kurt Yaeger, Carlena Britch, JayR Tinaco, Elizabeth Ludlow, A.J. Rivera, Tongayi Chirisa, and Lina Renna.

“I’m a sci-fi geek. I’m a Trekkie,” Chirisa told ComicBook.com last year. “I love Star Trek, and I always loved the genre, because I think it’s the one genre that definitely encompasses all others, from drama to comedy. And there’s a world of imagination. So, I’m very, very excited to be a part of this TV show, and to work with Netflix. So hopefully it’ll be one that’ll be long and prosperous.”

Season 2 of Another Life was also particularly momentous for Battlestar fans, as Sackhoff’s co-stars Rekha Sharma and Kate Vernon guest-starred in Season 2.

“Battlestar Galactica was such a huge part of my life and career. I am so blessed to have built lifelong friendships with the cast and thankfully when I call and ask favors they oblige,” Sackhoff said in a statement when those guest roles were first announced. “We are so lucky to have Kate and Rekha join this show. They elevate every scene they are in and I can’t wait for the fans to see these two in action.”

Both seasons of Another Life are now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.