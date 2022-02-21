Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After Two Seasons

Yet another series has been given an early ax at Netflix. With as many shows as it produces and releases each year, Netflix can’t keep everything going for multiple seasons, so it has received a bit of a reputation for cancelling shows rather quickly. On Monday, Another Life was on the wrong side of the blade. After two seasons on Netflix, the sci-fi series has officially been cancelled.

Star and producer Katee Sackhoff shared the news with fans on social media Monday afternoon. A reason wasn’t given for the cancellation, but Sackhoff confirmed that additional seasons were “just not in the cards” for Another Life. You can check out her statement below!

I’d like to thank everyone single person who watched & supported Another Life on @netflix To our crew & cast thank you for always working so hard & being prepared. I wish we could do more seasons but sadly it’s just not in the cards 🚀 See you on the next adventure ❤️ Love Niko — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) February 21, 2022

“I’d like to thank every single person who watched & supported Another Life on Netflix,” Sackhoff wrote. “To our crew & cast thank you for always working so hard & being prepared. I wish we could do more seasons but sadly it’s just not in the cards. See you on the next adventure.”

Another Life tells the story of an astronaut named Niko (Sackhoff) who leads an expedition to search for an alien artifact. The series first premiered in 2019, with its second season arriving in October 2021. There were 20 episodes of the series in total, all of which are streaming on Netflix.

In addition to Another Life, Sackhoff has recently been seen on Star Wars: The Mandalorian, playing Bo-Katan Kryze (a role she portrayed on various animated Star Wars shows). Filming on The Mandalorian Season 2 coincided with training for Another Life‘s second season, causing some costume issues for Sackhoff during the overlap.

“Toward the end of shooting, I was training for Another Life, and I was shrinking in my wardrobe,” Sackhoff told . “I started to get a little flat butt. I started to get like diaper butt in my Mandalorian costume because I was losing so much. We had to put me in booty shapers and take it in. They had to take my suit in quite a bit because I was like getting into Niko shape, and all of a sudden, Bo-Katan was withering away.”

