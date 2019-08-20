Apple Streaming Service Release Window and Price Reportedly Revealed

If you thought there were already too many streaming services to choose from, you haven’t seen anything yet. Over the next year or so, four major companies are set to launch their own exclusive services, beginning with Disney+ on November 12th. The Disney exclusive service should immediately disrupt the Netflix-led market, thanks to an ultra-competitive price and massive library of popular titles. That said, it looks like Disney won’t be owning every headline in November, as Apple’s buzzy service could be launching at the same time.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple TV+ will be rolled out at some point in November this year, lining up with the release of Disney+. The services may have different audiences, but it will still be interesting to see how their viewership stacks up against one another in those first couple of months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Apple TV+ will reportedly have a slightly heftier price tag than Disney+, arriving at $9.99 per month. That said, there will likely be a free trial period for those who want to see if the Apple service is worth the cost.

There’s no telling exactly what sort of programming will be available on Apple TV+ aside from the growing slate of originals being produced for the service. The first of which is Morning Show, a drama series with the immensely talented cast of Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carrell. Apple unveiled the first trailer for Morning Show this week, marking the first time anyone has seen any footage from one of the touted original series.

Also set for the service are Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories, Octavia Spencer’s Truth Be Told, and Jason Momoa’s See. Several high-profile creators have set projects on the service, including J.J. Abrams and Oprah Winfrey.

Apple has yet to announced exactly how the original series will be rolled out. They could arrive with a binge-type release model, like Netflix, or drop one episode each week. There’s also a possibility of the Hulu model, where three episodes are released initially, followed by additional episodes on a weekly basis.

Are you looking forward to the Apple TV+ streaming service? Which of the upcoming services are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments!