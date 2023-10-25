Apple Raises Apple TV+ Prices

Apple TV+ is raising prices. Over at Bloomberg, they're reporting prices increasing from $6.99 to $9.99. Apple Arcade is also getting a bump up as well. (That increase is $4.99 to $6.99.) Even the Apple News+ service is seeing a price increase. That's going up to $12.99. So, the tide is basically turning on all fronts in the streaming world. Some commenters replied that Apple basically did the exact same thing last year. As that is the case, it might not be the time to worry about Apple TV+ specifically. However, when you pull this news together with other trends around the streaming landscape a more somber picture emerges.

All around, heavy-hitters like Disney, Amazon, Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix, and more are increasing prices. A lot of this probably reflects the resolution of the writers strike and the hopeful end of the actors strike. But, to be honest, these increases were coming regardless as entertainment companies grapple with the fact that streaming has not been financially viable up until now. A lot of these investments were based on growing subscriber numbers and basically little else. Now, in a profoundly different world than the one that existed in 2019, when the race to streaming began, these companies are having to readjust their plans.



Disney+ Raises Prices Again

(Photo: Disney)

It seems like all the different streaming options got the memo at the same time. Just a few months ago, Disney+ revealed they would be raising prices as well. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the move on an earnings call back in August. The basic plan over at the blue brand is now $13.99. However, if you have both Hulu and Disney+, the option to bundle them both for $19.99 is there. As one would expect, there was some consternation among fans about yet another price increase on the heels of other price increases across other parts of their business.

"Our pricing strategy this year alone, we've raised prices in nearly 50 countries around the world to better reflect the value of our product offerings and the impact on churn and retention has outperformed our expectations," Iger explained back in August. "Later today, we will release details regarding upcoming streaming price increases ... Maintaining access to our content for as broad an audience as possible is top of mind for us. Which is why pricing for our standalone ad supported Disney plus and Hulu offerings will remain unchanged."

Netflix Raising Prices Too

A few months ago, Netflix said that they wouldn't have any price increases for a year and that turned out to be untrue. In the United States, United Kingdom, and France, certain users will be getting a new round of price increases here. If you've got Basic or Premium Netflix, you're probably affected. So, the Basic plan basically doesn't exist for new members and s now $11.99. Over on the premium side of things, that's a whopping $22.99 a month. The company tried to explain the decision.

"While we mostly paused price increases as we rolled out our paid sharing, our overall approach remains the same — a range of prices and plans to meet a wide range of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a bit more," Netflix wrote during a recent shareholder letter.

"The cancel reaction continues to be low, exceeding our expectations, and borrower households converting into full paying memberships are demonstrating healthy retention," the letter continued. "As a result, we're revenue positive in every region when accounting for additional spinoff accounts and extra members, churn and changes to our plan mix."

Are you upset by these price increases? Let us know down in the comments!