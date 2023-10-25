Apple TV+'s Invasion: Simon Kinberg Details Plans For Four Season Arc (Exclusive)

Apple TV+'s gold standard of quality streaming television continues with Invasion. Coming from the mind of Simon Kinberg (X-Men franchise, The Martian) and David Weil (Hunters, Citadel), this big budget series operates as a gritty and realistic rendition of the familiar alien takeover premise, unfolding like an authentic international emergency rather than leaning into the fantastical. As evident by the Invasion Season 1 finale, the aliens' arrival was just the tip of the iceberg. Invasion Season 2 delves further into this post-apocalyptic world, showcasing how humanity is straying even further from the normalcy known before they learned they were not alone in the universe.

Simon Kinberg's Four Season Arc For Invasion

Invasion has only now just reached halftime.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Invasion creator and producer Simon Kinberg revealed that he has plans for two more seasons of his alien takeover series.

"I do. I did from the beginning," Kinberg said. "I had a four season arc for the show that I was building from the pilot onward. I have a structure for how I see the life of the series. We were working on the scripts, me and the writers' room before the writer strike, and we are working on it on the scripts again now with the hopes that, because the second season was a very successful show for them, we will be back for Season 3."

That "from the beginning" dates to around 2019. Apple TV+ ordered the series in January of that year after it was brought to the table by Kinberg and co-creator David Weil.

"I met with a bunch of writers to co-write it with me, and I met with some really experienced writers, and then I met with David," Kinberg recalled. "He was a much less experienced writer and looked like he was 17 years old, even though he was in his mid-20s. Every writer has a bag of superpowers, and I think his number one superpower is his soulfulness. He is actually just an extraordinarily soulful dude and a really soulful writer. He's obviously really good at telling action stories and all that stuff too, but I do think that the character writing is just stellar with him.

"We built the show together and wrote the first couple episodes together," Kinberg continued. "Then he was less involved in the show. I use him for fresh eyes and ears, quality control on scripts as we develop them. He's a really special talent and he's going to continue to just get bigger and bigger in our business."

Invasion has continued to expand in scope but remains rigid in one key aspect: perspective. Invasion Season 1 introduced fans to four different POVs on the alien takeover: Trevante, Caspar, Mitsuki, and Aneesha. While new characters pop up in Season 2, they serve as auxiliary pieces to the four aforementioned cornerstones.

"The answer is yes," Kinberg responded when asked if he has ideas to introduce completely new perspectives in the Invasion world. "I would love to introduce new characters where they wouldn't just be auxiliary or secondary characters to our leads. They would have their entire own story. For upcoming seasons, I do have an idea, specific idea of a character whose story I would want to tell who has yet to be introduced to the show."

Invasion Season 2 is now streaming in full on Apple TV+.