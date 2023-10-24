Ted Lasso Barbie Dolls Go On Sale Today

The folks at Mattel have made the natural transition from a Stevie Nicks Barbie doll earlier this month to Ted Lasso. That’s right – this is your chance to have Ted spark a romance with Stevie Nicks! Or you can be boring and go with the Rebecca Welton or Keeley Jones dolls that were also released today as part of the collection. Then again, a lot of fans really want that Ted and Rebecca relationship.

A breakdown of the Ted Lasso Barbie doll collection can be found below. They are expected to launch here on Amazon in the near future with dolls priced at $50 each. You might also find them here at Walmart. The lineup was officially slated to debut here at the Mattel Shop today, October 24th, but the dolls are unavailable at the time of writing. A rep for Mattel informed us that the dolls would be go on sale at additional retailers, so keep tabs on Amazon and Walmart for updates.

Ted Lasso: Sports his signature blue AFC Richmond Tracksuit accompanied by aviators on his head, a whistle around his neck and a soccer ball under his arm.

Rebecca Welton: Wears a chic champagne satin blouse, black tailored slacks and classic black stilettos, with statement accessories including stylish bangle bracelets and a handbag to complete her sophisticated look.

Keeley Jones: Clad in a pink satin midi dress with golden heels, a black faux fur cape and a bold pink clutch – tied together with her trademark high ponytail.

Will Ted Lasso Get a Season 4?

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Emmy-winning director Declan Lowney was recently asked about the potential future of Ted Lasso. The Season 3 finale definitely operates as a series finale, but it also plants some seeds for potential stories to continue in the future. There’s been no definitive word from Apple TV+ either way.

“Everybody knew it was the end, but it’s also the end for now,” Lowney said with a laugh. “It’s going to be two or three years before anything happens – if anything happens – so let’s try and tie up all these stories properly. I’m trying to remember how the script was delivered, because I’ve a feeling I might have gotten a big chunk of it, and then there’d be more coming – but I didn’t know how much more yet. I was like, ‘There’s a lot of tying up to do!’ And then Jason [Sudeikis] gave me the remaining pages and it was like, ‘Ah! That’s what he’s doing here.’ But it is very hard to stand back and say, ‘Shit, guys … there’s 80 pages here.’ We shot it as we went along, and it’s very hard to gauge these things until you put it all together. Six weeks later, something else appears at the other end [in the edit], but it’s also about 10 minutes shorter than it was.”