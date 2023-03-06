Chris Evans and Ana de Armas Reunite in Apple TV+'s Ghosted Trailer

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are sharing the screen once again. On Monday, Apple TV+ released the first trailer and poster for Ghosted, a new romantic film starring the duo. This will be the pair's latest onscreen collaboration after 2019's Knives Out and 2022's The Gray Man. In addition to the trailer and poster, Apple TV+ revealed that the film will be released worldwide on Friday, April 21st.

(Photo: Apple TV+)

What is Ghosted about?

In Ghosted, salt-of-the-earth Cole (Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (de Armas) -but then makes the shocking discovery that she's a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.

The film also stars Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, and Tate Donovan. It is directed by Dexter Fletcher, with a screenplay from Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers.

Will there be a The Gray Man sequel?

Last summer, it was confirmed that both a sequel and spinoff to The Gray Man are in the works, with the saga being billed as a "major spy franchise" for Netflix.

"The audience reaction to The Gray Man has been nothing short of phenomenal," Joe and Anthony Russo said in a statement when the announcement was made. "We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for the Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we're excited to talk about soon."

"With The Gray Man, the Russos delivered an edge-of-your-seat spectacle that audiences around the world are loving," Netflix Head of Global Film Scott Stuber said. "We're excited to continue to partner with them and the team at AGBO as they build out The Gray Man universe."

What do you think of the first trailer and poster for Ghosted? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Ghosted is set to debut globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 21st.