Apple TV’s For All Mankind Spinoff Series Reveals First Trailer

Apple TV’s acclaimed For All Mankind took viewers to a world where the Soviet Union beat the United States in putting a man on the moon, and over the course of five seasons, fans have seen the ripple effects of that achievement and the fallout over the years, primarily from the USA’s point of view. Now Apple TV is wrapping things up its the show’s sixth and final season, but the good news is more from the For All Mankind universe is on the way through a new spinoff series, and Apple TV has finally revealed the first trailer.

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Apple TV has revealed the first trailer of its jump back into the For All Mankind universe, and the series is titled Star City. That’s because the series will be jumping back in time to 1969 as the Soviets were trying to get their ship and their men to the moon successfully, though as you would expect, there are all kinds of complications leading up to that moment, including a traitor within the ranks who is working with the Americans. You can watch the full trailer below.

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Star City Shifts The Point of View to the Soviets

Star City will primarily follow the Soviet Union as they attempt to get their cosmonauts to the Moon. Not only do we follow the cosmonauts themselves, but we also get to know the engineers and intelligence officers in the Soviet space program, as well as the Chief Designer trying to make this all work, who is played by Rhys Ifans.

As the trailer reveals, there is also substantial paranoia about the United States, but it’s not just about the States beating them to the moon, as there is also evidence that someone from within Star City is working with the Americans. The subsequent revelations take an already edgy atmosphere within the program and raise it by 100, leading to some high-stakes confrontations that put the lives of the cosmonauts at risk.

Star City features a cast that includes Rhys Ifans (House of the Dragon), Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland), Agnes O’Casey (Black Doves), Alice Englert (Bad Behaviour), Solly McLeod (House of the Dragon), Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl), Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (I, Jack Wright), Josef Davies (Andor), and Priya Kansara (Bridgerton). Star City is created by Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert, and Ronald D. Moore, and Wolpert and Nedivi also serve as series showrunners. You can find the official description for Star City below.

“A bold new chapter inspired by the critically acclaimed space-race drama, For All Mankind, Star City is a propulsive paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race — when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humankind forward.”

Star City will release on Apple TV on May 29, 2026.

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