3 Sci-Fi Shows With Over 90% On Rotten Tomatoes To Stream Right Now

Some of the best TV shows in history belong to the science fiction genre. From Star Trek (1966-1969) to Firefly (2002-2003) to Battlestar Galactica (2204-2009), sci-fi has delivered riveting stories about outer space, artificial intelligence, and humanity’s future. Other popular titles like The Twilight Zone and Stranger Things impressively combine sci-fi with other genres. Forcefully entertaining on the surface, sci-fi’s greatest TV series are always thematically layered and strikingly relevant to the real world. Furthermore, thrilling action and interesting characters are essential characteristics that make the genre so exceptional. Critically acclaimed sci-fi shows deliver both style and substance, and every TV lover needs to stream them.

The following three sci-fi TV shows have an average Rotten Tomatoes score greater than 90%. These must-watch series are some of the best the genre has to offer.

3) Humans (2015-2018)

Humans imagines a world where AI robots known as synths are virtually indistinguishable from humans. Tensions between the two groups reach a boiling point as the show delves into the origin of the synths and closely details their fight to survive in a human-led society. What initially appears to be yet another tale about robots attempting to take over the world turns into a complex exploration of consciousness and emotion. Through its multitude of human and synth characters, Humans showcases a variety of perspectives — some sympathetic, some malicious, and others somewhere in between.

The show’s thought-provoking premise also delivers plenty of entertainment. Stunning twists in the form of character deaths, betrayals, and discoveries occur at every turn, making Humans an absorbing viewing experience. Despite being canceled after its third season, Humans impressively develops its characters and builds its story to a satisfying culmination. With an average Rotten Tomatoes score of 94%, Humans has earned its place among the greatest sci-fi shows of all time.

Humans is currently available to stream on Prime Video and Peacock. The show is also streaming for free on Tubi, Pluto TV, and the Roku Channel.

2) For All Mankind (2019-)

Anyone who has ever wondered how the course of history would differ had the Soviet Union won the Space Race will be fascinated by For All Mankind. The narrative focuses on each decade from the 1970s onwards, presenting a captivating alternate history involving the United States’ tense rivalry with other nations on the Moon, Mars, and elsewhere in outer space. For All Mankind triumphs thanks to its wide array of characters — including astronauts, their families, politicians, and ordinary people impacted by the efforts to colonize the cosmos.

The vast chain reaction of events triggered by the USSR’s Moon Landing is a thrill to follow, as harrowing disasters and glorious achievements paint a layered portrait of humanity’s ambition. For All Mankind emphatically conveys the mystical essence of space exploration while portraying society’s evolution over the decades, resulting in a superb story brimming with suspense, heartbreak, and hope. For All Mankind‘s four released seasons average a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s hard to imagine the series will lose momentum in Season 5 and beyond.

For All Mankind is streaming on Apple TV.

1) The Expanse (2015-2022)

The Expanse — as both a book series and a TV show — ranks among sci-fi’s most brilliant works of fiction. Through six seasons, The Expanse fixates on the turbulent power struggle between Earth, Mars, and the Asteroid Belt. Set hundreds of years in the future, The Expanse thoughtfully examines interplanetary politics intertwined with an eerie supernatural mystery. The Expanse‘s many compelling characters fuel the show’s exciting plot threads involving wars, universe-altering threats, and interpersonal relationships. It’s impossible not to grow attached to these morally gray personalities as they navigate inner turmoil and large-scale conflicts.

A flawless balance of exhilarating action and gripping dialogue makes The Expanse effortlessly addicting, as intense space battles and heartfelt character moments stand out in nearly every episode. Rightfully adored by critics, The Expanse is a genuine TV masterpiece. The show’s 95% Rotten Tomatoes score further proves that it lives in a league above most other sci-fi shows.

The Expanse is available to stream on Prime Video.

