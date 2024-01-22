Apples Never Fall From Big Little Lies Writer Gets Teaser

Author Liane Moriarty has proven with projects like Big Little Lies and 9 Perfect Strangers how talented she is when it comes to digging just beneath the surface of idyllic families and suburban harmony, with the first teaser for Apples Never Fall, another adaptation of a best-selling novel, being released today by Peacock. Like other works from Moriarty, the premise of the story focuses on how, despite how everything might seem on the surface, all it takes is one event tipping the scales towards drama and it throws every character's life into a mysterious realm. Check out the teaser for Apples Never Fall below before the series premieres on Peacock on March 14th.

The series is described, "Based on Liane Moriarty's New York Times bestselling novel, Apples Never Fall centers on the seemingly picture-perfect Delaney family. Former tennis coaches Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy (Annette Bening) have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. While they look forward to spending time with their four adult children (Jake Lacy, Alison Brie, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles), everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan's door, bringing the excitement they've been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents' so-called perfect marriage as their family's darkest secrets begin to surface."

Showrunner Melanie Marnich previously shared of the series, "I've never been able to resist a story that feels like an immersive vacation from life...and yet is deliciously about life. Enter: Apples Never Fall, by Liane Moriarty. The riveting and twisty mystery is anchored by the Delaney family, whose wit, wounds, yearning, and complexity made me want to translate this great book to television and made me feel like the Delaneys had something to say to all of us. Through them, this story dives into the complexities of love, long-term marriage, and the struggle to define oneself within -- and beyond -- family. It was thrilling to write about the truly grown-up issues the Delaneys are grappling with, like the sometimes brutal sacrifices parents make to keep a marriage and family together. We also take the gloves off when capturing what it takes to be a working mother and wife as we follow Joy into the mystery at the heart of this show.

She continued, "Ultimately, Apples Never Fall is a very honest show about what it means to be a part of a very complicated family. Which is every family, right? As we always said in the writers' room... Something really bad might've happened at the Delaney's...but you still wanna swing by for a gin and tonic. Thank you for watching. I hope you enjoy it."

Executive producer David Heyman added, "Apples Never Fall is Liane Moriarty at her very best and I am immensely grateful and proud that she has given me the opportunity to bring it to the screen. Watching the Delaney family -- whose perfect veneer masks a myriad of secrets -- as they begin to unravel is at times wickedly funny, at others tender and moving, but always gripping. Liane's characters are vivid, complex, and the story she tells is about how those we hold dearest can hurt us the most. These all seemed to me like ingredients for compelling television. And our sensational showrunner Melanie Marnich, along with our incredible cast led by Annette Bening and Sam Neill have brought the book to life in the most thrilling and affecting way."

Apples Never Fall premieres on Peacock on March 14th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments!